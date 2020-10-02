Blue Angels win OVC golf title

McDERMOTT, Ohio —Hard to convince anyone that the Blue Angels were short-handed.

Despite missing three regular starters due to volleyball, the Gallia Academy girls golf team still posted four of the top six individual scores and cruised to a 30-stroke victory over the field Thursday at the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference championship held at Elks Country Club in Scioto County.

The Blue Angels picked up four of the six all-conference selections with their collective 9-hole efforts, all of which led to a winning tally of 207.

South Point was the overall runner-up with a 237, with Coal Grove following in third place with a 258. Defending champion Fairland was fourth with a 261, while Ironton competed but did not have enough players for a team score. Chesapeake was not represented at the event.

Abbi Zornes of South Point won medalist honors with a 12-over par effort of 48. Sophomore Addy Burke and freshman Jordan Blaine — both fill-ins for Gallia Academy’s regular lineup — shared runner-up honors with identical rounds of 50.

Seniors Lilly Rees and Avery Minton completed the Blue Angels’ winning mark with respective efforts of 52 and 55. Both Rees and Linton also picked up all-conference honors for top six placements.

Sophomores Kylee Cook and Rylea Weaver also carded rounds of 59 and 61 for GAHS.

Sidnea Belville of South Point joined Zornes, Burke, Blaine, Rees and Minton on the All-OVC squad by tying Rees for fourth with a 52. Zornes and Rees were the only repeat all-league honorees this fall.

Emily Horn paced Coal Grove with a 58 and Lexi Hall led Fairland with a 61. Makayla Collins had Ironton’s top effort with a 59.

Gallia Academy senior Avery Minton hits a putt on the 18th hole during the Division II Southeast sectional golf championships held Sept. 28 at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson, Ohio.

