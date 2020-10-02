Black Knights hang with Hurricane, 1-1

HURRICANE, W.Va. — A pair of eights played to a pair of ones.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team — ranked eighth in the Class AA coaches poll — rallied with an Adam Veroski goal midway through the second half to earn a 1-1 tie with host Hurricane on Thursday night in a non-conference friendly in Putnam County.

The visiting Black Knights (6-3-4) never led in the contest as the Redskins — ranked eighth in the Class AAA coaches poll — came up with the first goal of the night following a scoreless first half.

HHS had a free kick from 30 yards out in the 47th minute, and Jake Bock caught a rebound near the right post and blasted the ball into the top roof of the net for a 1-0 lead.

PPHS, however, countered in the 60th minute as Veroski stole a misplayed ball and outraced the Hurricane defense to the goal. Veroksi’s initial shot attempt was blocked, but the rebound came right back and resulted in a free look at an open goal. The end result was a 1-all contest with 20 minutes left in regulation.

It was a game that featured a lot of action in the middle third of the field, with Hurricane drawing 13 of the 25 fouls in the contest.

The Black Knights outshot the hosts by a 10-7 overall margin, including a 5-4 edge in shots on goal. HHS did claim a 3-2 lead in corner kicks.

Luke Pinkerton made three saves in net for PPHS.

Point Pleasant hosts Sissonville on Saturday and returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Poca.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.