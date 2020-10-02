Lady Eagles sweep Athens

THE PLAINS, Ohio — A fantastic finish to another great night.

The Eastern volleyball team claimed its third straight games victory in as many nights on Thursday in Athens County, scoring the final 11 points of the night to cap off the 3-0 win over non-league host Athens.

The Lady Bulldogs (5-11) scored the first two points of the night, but Eastern (11-5) took the next four and led the rest of the way to the 25-15 victory.

Game 2 featured ties at 9-9, 11-11, and 13-13, but Athens never led in the set, eventually falling 25-22.

The Lady Eagles led 1-0 in the third game, but gave up the next five points. The guests didn’t lead again until 21-20, seven points into their 11-0 closing run that sealed the 25-20 triumph.

Jenna Chadwell led Eastern with 18 points and an ace. Brielle Newland was next with nine points and an ace, followed by Tessa Rockhold with five points. Sydney Sanders and Layna Catlett finished with four points apiece, with an ace by Sanders. Megan Maxon contributed three service points to the winning cause, while Olivia Barber came up with two.

Eastern also topped the Lady Bulldogs on Sept. 14, by a 3-1 count in Tuppers Plains.

Next for the Lady Eagles, a trip to Meigs on Monday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.