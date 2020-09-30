OVP sports briefs

Rio Grande sweeps weekly RSC honors

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande forward Ceira Goin and goalkeeper Morgen Nutter were named the River States Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, for the week of Sept. 21-27.

Goin, a freshman from Clayton, Ohio, scored both of the RedStorm’s goals in a 2-0 victory over WVU Tech. Both goals came in the second half.

Nutter, a freshman from Ashville, Ohio, recorded the shutout in just her second collegiate start. She made five saves in the victory, which improved Rio Grande to 2-1 overall and unbeaten at 2-0 RSC.

Rio Grande will play at Asbury (Ky.) on Oct. 3.