Southern slips past Lady Rebels

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — Battling back-and-forth all night long.

The Southern and South Gallia volleyball teams exchanged the lead 13 times and were separated by 11 total points on Tuesday in Gallia County, with the visiting Lady Tornadoes winning by a 3-2 tally.

South Gallia (2-9, 0-7 TVC Hocking) started the game with a 5-0 run, but Southern (3-9, 3-4) tied it at five and eventually led 7-6. SGHS was back in front at 8-7, and stretched its lead to double digits, at 19-8. The Purple and Gold clawed all the way back, taking the lead at 24-23, and ultimately winning the first 26-24.

Southern’s first lead in Game 2 came at 3-2, but the Lady Rebels were back in front at 7-6. SHS took the edge back at 11-10, but South Gallia scored seven of the next 10 points for a 17-14 advantage. The Lady Tornadoes rallied back to tie it at 19, but the hosts answered with a 6-to-1 run for a 25-20 triumph.

The Lady Tornadoes charged out to an eight-point, 15-7 lead in the third game, but South Gallia rallied back, taking the lead at 20-19 and eventually winning 25-22.

Southern scored four of the first five points in Game 4, but the Red and Gold were in front at 6-5. SHS was back in up at 9-8, before SGHS scored back-to-back points. The Purple and Gold scored the next three points, and after a 12-all tie, led the rest of the way to the 25-19 victory.

South Gallia scored the opening point in the deciding game, but Southern claimed the next six and never looked back en route to the 15-5 win.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes, Kayla Evans had 16 service points and two aces, while Kassidy Chaney claimed 15 points and three aces. Cassidy Roderus finished with 10 points and an ace in the win, Jacelyn Northup added nine points and an ace, while Emilee Barber came up with seven points. Kylie Gheen contributed three points and an ace to the winning cause, Abby Rizer chipped in with two points and an ace, while Brooke Crisp finished with one service point.

Leading SGHS, Payten Halley had a match-best 20 points, including five aces. Emma Shamblin finished with 10 points for the hosts, Cara Frazee claimed nine points and three aces, while Makayla Waugh ended with six points and an ace. Ryleigh Halley had five points and an ace in the setback, while Natalie Johnson marked four points and an ace.

At the net, Southern was led by Gheen with 10 kills and two blocks, and Roderus with nine kills. Kelsey Lewis was next with seven kills and six blocks, followed by Evans with seven kills and one block. Logan Greenlee wound up with three kills in the win, Chaney added two kills, while Barber and Crisp had a kill apiece, with 12 and 11 assists respectively.

Ryleigh Halley led the Lady Rebels at the net with 11 kills and 10 blocks. Waugh claimed eight kills and a block in the contest, Johnson added five kills and two blocks, while Frazee finished with four kills and a block. Shamblin earned a match-best 26 assists for South Gallia.

Southern also won its first meeting with SGHS, claiming a straight games victory on Sept. 3 in Racine.

Both teams play again on Thursday, with the Lady Tornadoes hosting Trimble, and the Lady Rebels visiting Waterford.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Southern’s Kelsey Lewis (3), alongside teammate Logan Greenlee (left) blocks a spike attempt from South Gallia’s Natalie Johnson (7), during the Lady Tornadoes 3-2 victory on Tuesday in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_10.1-SHS-Lewis.jpg Southern’s Kelsey Lewis (3), alongside teammate Logan Greenlee (left) blocks a spike attempt from South Gallia’s Natalie Johnson (7), during the Lady Tornadoes 3-2 victory on Tuesday in Mercerville, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia’s Tori Triplett (12) spikes the ball in front of teammate Ellen Weaver, during the Lady Rebels’ 3-2 loss to Southern on Tuesday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_10.1-wo-SG-Triplett.jpg South Gallia’s Tori Triplett (12) spikes the ball in front of teammate Ellen Weaver, during the Lady Rebels’ 3-2 loss to Southern on Tuesday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports South Gallia’s Macie Sanders (4) spikes the ball over the net in front of teammate Emma Shamblin (21), during Tuesday’s TVC Hocking match in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_10.1-wo-SG-Sanders.jpg South Gallia’s Macie Sanders (4) spikes the ball over the net in front of teammate Emma Shamblin (21), during Tuesday’s TVC Hocking match in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports SHS senior Kylie Gheen (2) slams a spike attempt over the net, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-2 win on Tuesday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_10.1-wo-SHS-Gheen.jpg SHS senior Kylie Gheen (2) slams a spike attempt over the net, during the Lady Tornadoes’ 3-2 win on Tuesday in Mercerville, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.