Lady Marauders outlast Southern

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — As close as it gets.

The Meigs and Southern volleyball teams were separated by just two points in Monday’s non-conference match at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the host Lady Marauders winning in five games.

The Maroon and Gold (5-6) jumped out to a seven-point, 12-5 lead in the opener, but Southern (2-9) fought back to tie it at 18. The Lady Tornadoes also tied it at 21 and 22, but surrendered the next three points fell 25-22.

The Purple and Gold scored nine of the first dozen points in the second set, but Meigs fought back to take the lead at 14-13. Southern scored the next six points, but the Maroon and Gold rallied back again, taking the lead at 24-23. SHS was back in front at 25-24, but Meigs claimed the next three markers for a 27-25 victory.

Southern never trailed in the third game, fighting through a lone tie, at 9-9, en route to the 25-22 triumph.

The Lady Marauders led 3-0 in the fourth game, but SHS scored 12 of the next 14 points. MHS battled back to tie it at 22, but surrendered the next three points, as Southern forced a fifth game with a second straight 25-22 win.

The Purple and Gold led for the only time in the finale at 6-5. Meigs took the next five points, but SHS fought back to tie it at 12. The Lady Marauders claimed the next three markers to cap off the 3-2 victory with a 15-12 win.

Mallory Adams and Kylee Mitch led Meigs with 15 service points each. Baylee Tracy earned a dozen points in the win, Andrea Mahr added nine, while Mallory Hawley picked up seven, and Hannah Durst claimed six.

Kayla Evans led the guests with 15 points and four ace, followed by Jacelyn Northup with 13 points. Cassidy Roderus finished with nine points and three aces, Emilee Barber posted eight points, Kassidy Chaney came up with seven, while Kylie Gheen finished with five points. Rounding out the SHS service, Gracie Hill had three points and Lila Cooper marked one.

Leading Southern at the net, Gheen and Evans had eight kills apiece, with seven blocks by Gheen and one from Evans. Roderus finished with five kills and a block for the guests, Chaney added four kills and a block, while Kelsey Lewis earned a pair of kills. Barber and Logan Greenlee had a kill apiece for SHS, with Greenlee also earning a block, while Brooke Crisp came up with a team-best 18 assists.

MHS won its first meeting with the Lady Tornadoes by a 3-1 count on Sept. 9 in Racine.

On Tuesday, Meigs hosted Athens, while Southern visited South Gallia. On Thursday, MHS will travel to River Valley, and SHS will be home against Trimble.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

