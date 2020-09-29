Lady Buckeyes hold off Eastern

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — They got closer as the night went on, but the Lady Eagles just couldn’t stop the rolling Lady Buckeyes.

The Eastern volleyball team dropped a straight games decision to non-conference guest Nelsonville-York on Monday in Meigs County, with the Lady Buckeyes winning their ninth consecutive decision.

The Lady Eagles (8-5) scored the first three points of the night, but NYHS (13-2) was in front for the first time at 5-4. EHS got the edge back at 10-9, but gave up the next five points and eventually fell 25-17 in the opener.

After a trio of early lead changes in Game 2, Eastern opened its largest lead of the night, at 15-10. Nelsonville-York rallied all the way back, taking the lead at 18-17 and ultimately winning 25-19.

The teams exchanged the lead seven times in the finale, with the guests scoring the last four points in the match-sealing 25-23 victory.

Leading the Lady Eagles, Sydney Sanders and Olivia Barber had seven service points apiece. Jenna Chadwell posted six points and a team-best four aces, Tessa Rockhold added five points and an ace, while Brielle Newland came up with four points.

Barber led EHS at the net with seven kills and three blocks. Chadwell, Rockhold and Megan Maxon had five kills apiece for the Lady Eagles, with Chadwell adding two blocks, and Maxon picking up one block. Layna Catlett finished with two kills and a block for Eastern, Sanders chipped in with two kills, Alisa Ord contributed one kill and two blocks, while Newland ended with one block and a team-high 15 assists.

This marks the season sweep for the Lady Buckeyes, who won their first meeting with EHS in four games on Aug. 31 in Athens County.

After hosting Federal Hocking on Tuesday, Eastern will visit Athens on Thursday.

