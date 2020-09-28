Point, Wahama golfers advance to state

About as good as it can get for Mason County golf in a single day.

The varsity golf teams at Point Pleasant and Wahama both earned state berths in their respective classifications on Monday afternoon with a pair of runner-up finishes at the Region IV tournaments held at Riverside Golf Course and Mingo Bottom Golf Course.

The Black Knights ended up second only to Winfield in the Class AA Region IV championship held at Riverside Golf Course. PPHS posted a runner-up tally of 287, which was 27 shots back of the 260 fired by the Generals.

In earning the top two spots at the Class AA tournament, both Point Pleasant and WHS advanced to the state championship match at the Trent Jones Course in Wheeling on Oct. 8-9.

The White Falcons, on the other hand, ended up just six shots behind Sherman in the Class A Region IV championship held at Mingo Bottom Golf Course. WHS posted a runner-up tally of 266, with the Tide carding a 260 for the team crown.

In earning the top two spots at the Class A tournament, both Wahama and SHS advanced to the state championship match at the Trent Jones Course in Wheeling on Oct. 8-9.

Five of the eight competing schools in the Class A Region IV championships had enough participants for team scores, with the exceptions coming from Wirt County, Huntington Saint Joseph and Buffalo.

Gilmer County came in third place — behind Wahama — with a 276, while Calhoun County (290) and Ravenswood (317) completed the top five positions.

Wahama sophomore Connor Ingels claimed medalist honors with a 6-over par round of 78. Wyatt Kinkaid of Sherman was the overall runner-up with an 82.

Brycen Bumgarner followed Ingels with a 92, while Ethan Mitchell completed the team tally with a 96. Ethan Gray also posted a 101 for the White Falcons.

Cole Whitehead followed Kinkaid for Sherman with an 87, with Damon Moore completing the winning tally with a 91.

James Mohr of Gilmer County qualified individually for the state meet with a team-best 85.

Chase Blair led Calhoun County with a 93 and Cameron Taylor had a 92 to pace Ravenswood.

Chase Venes paced Buffalo with an 86 and Erin Vilsack led St. Joe with a 108. Will Conrad of Wirt County fired a 116 as well.

Only four of the seven competing schools in the Class AA Region IV championships had enough participants for team scores, with the exceptions coming from Nitro, Sissonville and Wayne.

Chapmanville came in third place — behind Point Pleasant — with a 318, with Logan placing fourth with a 331.

Wayne senior Cole Kiley won medalist honors with a 6-over par round of 76. Kiley was also a state qualifier individually for his efforts.

Brennen Sang led the Black Knights with an 84, followed by Isaac Cradock with a 101. Joseph Milhoan completed the 3-man tally with a 102, while Kyelar Morrow added a 105 as well for PPHS.

Jackson Woodburn paced Winfield with a 75 and Andrew Johnson added an 85. Brian Dailey completed the winning team score with an even round of 100.

Hayden Farley paced Chapmanville with an 88 and Austin Brooks led Nitro with a 92. Morgan Taylor had a 95 for Sissonville and Chad Barnette led Logan with a 105.

