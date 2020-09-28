Rio runners compete at RG Classic

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Cody Booth and Austin Setty gave the University of Rio Grande men’s cross country team a pair of top 15 finishes in Saturday afternoon’s Rio Grande Classic at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.

Booth, a junior from New Philadelphia, Ohio, took seventh place among the 62 runners by completing the 8k course in a time of 27:46.

Setty, a sophomore from Fairfield, Ohio, finished 14th in a time of 29:00.

As a team, the RedStorm finished fourth among the seven competing teams with 106 points.

Shawnee State University won the team title with 31 points, while WVU-Tech (68) and Asbury University (78) rounded out the top three.

Shawnee State’s Jonah Phillips had the top time among individuals, crossing the finish line in 26:44 – five seconds ahead of his head coach, Eric Putnam, who ran unattached.

Also representing Rio was sophomore Keelan Kilgour (Jackson, OH), who was 20th in a time of 30:12; freshman Lucas Chess (Urbana, OH), who was 51st in a time of 35:09; and senior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL), who was 56th with a time of 36:05.

Darcy Williams ran to a 41st place finish as the University of Rio Grande’s lone representative in the women’s division of the Rio Grande Classic, Saturday afternoon, at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.

Williams, a freshman from Wellston, Ohio, completed the 5k course in a time of 26:40.

Jessica Price, the only unattached athlete in the 45-runner field, finished first in a time of 19:34.

Shawnee State University edged West Virginia University-Tech for the title among the five competing teams. The Bears finished with 46 points, while the Golden Bears tallied 49 points.

Asbury University took third place with 63 points.

Rio Grande returns to action on Oct. 9 in the RedStorm Classic.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

