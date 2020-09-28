Posted on by

Week 5 OVP Football Box Scores


Southern 32, South Galla 6

SGHS 0 0 0 6 6
SHS 6 6 13 7 32

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

S: Josh Stansberry 47 run (kick failed) :55

Second Quarter

S: Chase Bailey 11 run (pass failed) 3:25

Third Quarter

S: Jonah Diddle 1 run (run failed) 8:37

S: Bailey 67 run (Luke Mullins kick) 3:37

Fourth Quarter

S: Brayden Otto 3 run (Mullins kick) 10:47

SG: Kenny Siders 1 run (run failed) :53

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * SG S
First Downs 12 14
Rushes-Yards 43-197 34-278
Pass Yards 46 48
Total Yards 243 326
Comp-Att-Int 3-12-1 5-11-1
Penalties-Yards 6-50 5-60
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

RUSHING

SG: Greg Davis 13-79, Tristan Saber 13-55, Kenny Siders 5-25, Noah Cremeens 4-19, Ean Combs 5-10, Devin Siders 3-9.

S: Chase Bailey 10-148, Josh Stansberry 8-76, Jonah Diddle 10-32, Brayden Otto 2-19, Blake Shain 1-7, Derek Griffith 2-(-3), TEAM 1-(-1).

PASSING

SG: Tristan Saber 3-11-1 46, Ean Combs 0-1-0.

S: Chase Bailey 5-11-1 48.

RECEIVING

SG: Greg Davis 2-31, Devin Siders 1-15.

S: Damien Miller 2-28, Blake Shain 2-5, Colton Walker 1-15.

Gallia Academy 47, Fairland 43

FHS 16 14 7 6 43
GAHS 7 15 14 11 47

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

GA: James Armstrong 63 run (Caleb Geiser kick)

F: J.D. Brumfield 20 pass from Max Ward (Tevin Taylor run)

F: Gavin Hunt 19 pass from Ward (Peyton Jackson pass from Hunt)

Second Quarter

F: Brumfield 10 run (Emma Marshall kick)

GA: Michael Beasy 20 run (Geiser kick)

GA: Kenyon Franklin 30 pass from Noah Vanco (Armstrong run)

F: Steeler Leep 35 pass from Ward (Hunt kick)

Third Quarter

F: Brumfield 7 run (Hunt kick)

GA: Briar Williams 56 pass from Vanco (Armstrong run)

GA: Armstrong 53 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

GA: Armstrong 80 punt return (pass failed)

GA: Safety

GA: Geiser 26 field goal

F: Hunt 21 pass from Ward (pass failed)

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * F GA
First Downs 20 16
Rushes-Yards 35-238 32-242
Pass Yards 163 183
Total Yards 401 425
Comp-Att-Int 14-28-1 13-23-2
Penalties-Yards 11-101 10-81
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

RUSHING

F: J.D. Brumfield 28-244, Zander Schmidt 2-3, Steeler Leep 1-0, Max Ward 3-(-6), Tevin Taylor 2-(-3).

GA: James Armstrong 20-221, Michael Beasy 7-44, Noah Vanco 3-(-11), Briar Williams 2-(-12).

PASSING

F: Max Ward 14-27-1 163, Gavin Hunt 0-1-0 0.

GA: Noah Vanco 13-23-2 183.

RECEIVING

F: Gavin Hunt 5-58, Zander Schmidt 3-38, J.D. Brumfield 3-21, Trevin Taylor 2-11, Steeler Leep 1-35

GA: Briar Williams 5-81, Michael Beasy 4-19, Kenyon Franklin 2-44, Daunevyn Woodson 2-39.

Athens 32, Meigs 14

AHS 6 14 6 6 32
MHS 8 0 0 6 14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

M: Wyatt Hoover 63 run (Abe Lundy pass from Hoover) 9:59

A: Trey Harris 15 pass from Joey Moore (pass failed) 3:45

Second Quarter

A: Peyton Gail 7 run (Brandon Whiting pass from Moore) 3:33

A: Braxton Springer 9 pass from Moore (run failed) 0:44

Third Quarter

A: Whiting 18 pass from Moore (pass failed) 3:39

Fourth Quarter

M: Griffin Cleland 4 pass from Hoover (pass failed) 6:42

A: Owen Roark 40 INT return (pass failed) 4:15

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * A M
First Downs 14 11
Rushes-Yards 34-265 28-197
Pass Yards 139 86
Total Yards 404 283
Comp-Att-Int 16-30-1 11-20-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 7-82
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-3

RUSHING

A: Joey Moore 11-127, Peyton Gail 16-102, Landon Wheatley 1-14, Ashmael Young 1-9, Luke Barnes 5-6.

M: Wyatt Hoover 25-168, Abe Lundy 3-26, Jake McElroy 1-3, Morgan Roberts 4-0.

PASSING

A: Joey Moore 16-30-1 139.

M: Wyatt Hoover 11-20-0 86.

RECEIVING

A: Brayden Whiting 6-59, Braxton Springer 6-54, Trey Harris 2-19, Landon Wheatley 2-15.

M: Griffin Cleland 4-34, Morgan Roberts 3-41, Abe Lundy 2-5, Zach Searles 1-9, Jake McElroy 1-(-2).

Eastern 34, Belpre 7

EHS 7 14 13 0 34
BHS 7 0 0 0 7

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

E: Blake Newland 62 run (Will Oldaker kick) 10:47

B: Connor Baker 8 run (Tyce Church kick) 5:47

Second Quarter

E: Steve Fitzgerald 1 run (Oldaker kick) 10:15

E: Newland 3 run (Oldaker kick) 3:50

Third Quarter

E: Fitzgerald 4 run (Oldaker kick) 4:54

E: Newland 12 run (kick failed) :51

Team Statistics/Individual Leaders

* * * * * E B
First Downs 17 8
Rushes-Yards 58-417 26-55
Pass Yards 0 162
Total Yards 417 217
Comp-Att-Int 0-2-1 4-16-1
Penalties-Yards 9-55 1-6
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

RUSHING

E: Blake Newland 23-202, Steve Fitzgerald 18-112, Colton Combs 9-62, Will Oldaker 3-9, Brady Yonker 1-(-1).

B: Cody Daugherty 6-26, Connor Baker 10-22, Walker Feick 8-5, Willis Starcher 1-1.

PASSING

E: Conner Ridenour 0-2-1.

B: Walker Feick 3-6 105, Connor Baker 1-4 57.

RECEIVING

E: none.

B: Dylan Cox 2-116, Connor Baker 1-14, Cody Daugherty 1-32.