Blue Devils take down Portsmouth, 10-0

CENTENARY, Ohio — All Blue Devils, all night long.
The Gallia Academy boys soccer team proved its dominance on Thursday at Lester Field, racking up a 10-0 victory over Ohio Valley Conference guest Portsmouth.
Gallia Academy (7-0-2) took the 1-0 lead just 2:05 into play, as Colton Roe scored on an assist from Ayden Roettker.
The Blue and White were up 2-0 with 5:10 later, with Maddux Camden scoring on an assist from Keagen Daniels. Camden assisted Dalton Vanco with 27:29 left in the first half, as the hosts’ lead grew to 3-0.
Roe gave the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead with his second goal, this time on an assist from Carson Wamsley with 18:17 to go in the half.
Next, Camden scored his second goal with 6:30 left in the half on an assist from Brody Wilt, who then gave GAHS a 6-0 lead with an unassisted goal with just under two minutes to go.
Gallia Academy earned its 7-0 halftime edge with 1:03 left, when Daniels scored the unassisted goal.
Vanco got the second half scoring started with his second goal of the game, this time unassisted with 29:24 left in regulation.
A goal by Seth Nelson made the Blue Devil lead 9-0 with 1:44 to play, and then Roettker scored with 20 seconds to go, capping off the 10-0 triumph.
Bryson Miller had a trio of saves in goal for the hosts.
Next, GAHS visits Alexander on Tuesday.
