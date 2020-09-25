OVP sports briefs

Hargraves leads Riverside Seniors with 1 week left

MASON, W.Va. — Charlie Hargraves of New Haven lost some ground, but still owns a 13.5-point lead over the field with one week remaining at the 2020 Riverside Seniors Golf League being held at Riverside Golf Club.

Hargraves has accumulated 179.5 points, which leaves him well ahead of current runner-up Kenny Pridemore of Point Pleasant and his 166 points.

A total of 47 players took part in Tuesday’s round, making up 11 teams of four players each and one three-man squad.

The foursome of Kenny Pridemore, Tom Fisher, Jeff Collier and Calvin Pierson claimed top honors on the day with a 14-under par round of 56.

Jimmy Gress, Jim Collins, Bob Humphreys and Doug Hendrixson ended up in second place with a 13-under par effort of 57.

There was also a 2-way tie for third place with identical rounds of 10-under par 60.

The closest to the pin winners were Bobby Oliver on the 9th hole and Ed Coon on the 14th hole.

The current top 10 in the standings for the season are as follows:

Charlie Hargraves (179.5); Kenny Pridemore (166.0); Carl Stone (149.0); Jim Gress (146.0); Bob Humphreys and Doug Hendrixson (145.0); Dewey Smith (136.5); Dave Seamon (129.5); Mike Fetty (131.0); and Albert Durst (127.0).

Rio trio earn Scholar-Athlete kudos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three members of the 2020 University of Rio Grande men’s soccer team were among those recently recognized as Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Junior Connor Paine (Cornwell, England) and the senior duo of James Williamson (San Jose, Costa Rica) and Omar Walcott (Kingston, Jamaica) were all named to the list.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, students must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer, reached junior academic status and have a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA.