Lady Tornadoes fall to Waterford

RACINE, Ohio — Not exactly the night the hosts expected.

The Southern volleyball team dropped a straight games decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford on Thursday in Meigs County, with the Lady Wildcats never trailing in the contest.

Southern (2-8, 2-4 TVC Hocking) tied the opener at 2-2, but Waterford claimed the next five points and didn’t look back en route to the 25-14 victory.

The Lady Wildcats won the second game 25-18, with the Lady Tornadoes’ longest run of the night coming when they fought off game-point five times in a row.

WHS capped off the 3-0 victory with its best set of the night, winning 25-11.

Leading the Lady Tornadoes, Cassidy Roderus and Kassidy Chaney had four points and an ace apiece. Kylie Gheen and Kayla Evans both finished with three service points, Brooke Crisp added two, while Gracie Hill had one.

Gheen led the hosts at the net with five kills and two blocks. Kelsey Lewis was next with four kills and two blocks, followed by Logan Greenlee with three kills. Evans, Roderus and Chaney had a kill apiece for Southern, while Crisp earned a team-best seven assists.

Southern returns to action at Meigs on Monday.

