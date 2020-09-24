Athens tops field at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — The battle for second was the biggest battle to be fought.

Athens claimed a 9-stroke victory over a 5-team field, but host Point Pleasant needed a tiebreaker to edge out Wahama for the runner-up spot Wednesday night during a non-conference golf match at Riverside Golf Course in Mason County.

The Bulldogs — the current unbeaten TVC Ohio Division champions — posted four of the top nine individual efforts and cruised to a winning mark of 175.

The Black Knights and White Falcons both carded identical 4-man scores of 184, but Caleb Pierson gave PPHS the win by shooting a 50. Mattie Ohlinger carded a 55 in the 5-spot for WHS.

Eastern was fourth with a final tally of 222, with South Point rounding things out with a 229.

Tyson Smith of Athens and Connor Ingels of Wahama shared medalist honors with matching 5-over par rounds of 40.

Brennen Sang led Point Pleasant with a 42, followed by Kyelar Morrow and Joseph Milhoan with respective efforts of 45 and 48. Jonny Porter completed the 4-man tally with a 49, with Isaac Cradick also carding a 51 for PPHS.

Brycen Bumgarner and Ethan Gray followed Ingels for Wahama with respective efforts of 45 and 46. Ethan Mitchell completed the 4-man scoring with a 53, while Ashton Barnitz also shot a 61 for WHS.

Ethan Short paced the Eagles with a 43, followed by Colton McDaniel with a 54 and Jacob Spencer with a 59. Cooper Schagel completed the EHS tally with a 66.

Ben Pratt followed Smith for AHS with a 43, with Nathan Chadick adding a 45. Matthew McDonald and Milan Hall were next with matching 47s, while Will Ginder also shot a 58.

Braden Sexton led the Pointers with a 51, followed by Braden Adkins and Levi Lawson with respective rounds of 52 and 63. Kaleb Wilson completed the SPHS total with a 64 and Hunter McClean also carded a 67.

