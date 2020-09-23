Blue Devils, Black Knights play to 1-1 draw

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One in each half, one for each side.

The Point Pleasant soccer team led guest Gallia Academy 1-0 at halftime of Tuesday’s non-league bout at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field, but the visiting Blue Devils scored the only goal after the break for a 1-1 tie.

The Black Knights (4-2-3) needed just 6:45 to take the 1-0 lead, with Adam Veroski finding the back of the net on an assist from Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy.

Gallia Academy (6-0-2) tied it at one 10:40 into the second half, with Colton Roe scoring an unassisted goal.

For the match, GAHS had a 20-to-10 advantage in shots, with an 8-to-7 edge in shots on goal. The Blue Devils also had a 4-to-2 edge in corner kicks.

Bryson Miller had six saves in goal for the guests, while Hunter Bonecutter and Luke Pinkerton stopped four and three shots respectively for the Black Knights.

GAHS has now had back-to-back draws after becoming the first Blue Devil team to start a season 6-0.

Both teams play at home on Thursday, with Ironton at Point Pleasant, and Portsmouth at Gallia Academy.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

GAHS junior Ayden Roettker (8) races PPHS junior Jaden Reed (10) to a ball near midfield, during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.24-GA-Roettker.jpg GAHS junior Ayden Roettker (8) races PPHS junior Jaden Reed (10) to a ball near midfield, during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS sophomore Tyson Richards (26) clears the ball from out from in front of the goal, during the non-conference match on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.24-wo-PP-Richards.jpg PPHS sophomore Tyson Richards (26) clears the ball from out from in front of the goal, during the non-conference match on Tuesday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS senior Adam Veroski gives the Black Knights a 1-0 lead 6:45 into Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at OVB Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.24-PP-Veroski.jpg PPHS senior Adam Veroski gives the Black Knights a 1-0 lead 6:45 into Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at OVB Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS sophomore Maddux Camden (13) sends the ball up field in front of Black Knights Jaden Reed (10) and Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy (00), during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in Point Pleasant W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.24-wo-GA-Camden.jpg GAHS sophomore Maddux Camden (13) sends the ball up field in front of Black Knights Jaden Reed (10) and Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy (00), during Tuesday’s 1-1 draw in Point Pleasant W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.