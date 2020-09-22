Locals compete at Belpre, SEHS

A busy weekend for running around.

Multiple cross country programs took part in a pair of meets on Saturday as Eastern, Gallia Academy and South Gallia competed at the Belpre Invitational, while River Valley made the trek to Southeastern High School for the annual Aaron Reed Invitational.

Here’s the recap of both events.

Belpre Invitational

Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts defeated 96 other competitors to win the girls race, doing so by more than five seconds with a winning mark of 19:22.31. Natalie Boyden (19:28.20) of Fisher Catholic was the overall runner-up.

The Athens girls won the girls title with a final score of 60 points. Marietta was second out of 11 teams with 86 points.

Eastern ended up seventh with 178 points and the Blue Angels placed ninth with 204 points.

Abbie Guthrie paced the Lady Eagles with a 18th place finish of 22:05.65, followed by Whitney Durst (23:29.61) in 42nd and Alysa Howard (23:41.14) in 44th place.

Karey Schreckengost (23:52.47) and Marie Schuler (24:55.83) completed the EHS team tally with respective finishes of 46th and 59th.

Maddie Stewart followed Watts for GAHS with a 23rd place time of 22:29.97. Krystal Davison (24:28.74) and Peyton Seidel (31:16.41) were next with respective placements of 56th and 89th.

Madisyn Connelley (31:23.90) completed the Blue Angel score by finishing 90th. Chloe Rodgers was also 95th with a mark of 33:04.49.

The Lady Rebels did not record a team score due to a lack of enough competitors. Dafney Clary paced SGHS with an 85th place time of 29:38.11, while Haleigh Rogers was 94th with a mark of 33:00.93.

Warren captured the boys title with a score of 60 points. Fisher Catholic was the runner-up out of 11 teams with 65 points. South Gallia was eighth with 216 points and Gallia Academy placed 10th with 248 points.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre defeated 105 other competitors for the boys crown with a winning mark of 15:46.66. Teammate Blake Rodgers was the overall runner-up with a time of 16:22.64.

Garrett Frazee led the Rebels with a 14th place time of 17:41.06, followed by Gabe Frazee (19:29.59) and Tanner Boothe (20:48.01) with respective finishes of 38th and 54th.

Griffen Davis (21:33.30) and Tim Noreau (27:32.46) completed the SGHS tally by placing 62nd and 106th overall.

Tristin Crisenbery paced the Blue Devils with a 44th place time of 19:59.37. Logan Nicholas (20:32.87) and Dakota McCoy (21:11.36) were next with efforts of 52nd and 60th, while Gabe Russell (21:47.17) was 65th.

Kaden Cochrane (22:23.47) completed the team tally by finishing 78th. Dylan Sheets (22:50.86) and Rhys Davis (27:03.68) also placed 81st and 104th overall for GAHS.

Brayden O’Brien was the lone Eagle entrant and placed fifth overall with a time of 16:53.27.

Aaron Reed Invitational

The River Valley boys placed sixth out of 13 teams and the River Valley girls were eighth out of 15 teams at the 2020 Aaron Reed Invitational held Saturday at Southeastern High School.

Miami Trace won the boys title with 75 points, with Leesburg Fairfield coming in second with 86 points. The Raiders ended the day with 183 points.

Cody Wooten paced RVHS with an eighth place effort of 18:31.30, followed by Ryan Lollathin (20:06.42) in 29th and Ethan Schultz (20:46.06) in 44th place.

Alex Congrove (21:02.69) and Kade Alderman (22:53.01) completed the team tally with respective finishes of 49th and 82nd.

Nathan Young (23:11.60) and Damieon Shriver (23:27.55) also placed 88th and 90th for the Raiders.

There were 141 competitors in the boys race, which was won by Cohen Frost of Leesburg Fairfield with a time of 16:52.03. William Harrison of Ironton was the overall runner-up with a mark of 17:16.38.

Huntington Ross won the girls title with 79 points, with Zane Trace ending up as the runner-up with 85 points. The Lady Raiders finished the afternoon with a team score of 221.

There were 119 competitors in the varsity girls race, which Myla Toole of North Adams won with a time of 20:02.66. Geneve Baril of McClain was second with a mark of 20:04.82.

Lauren Twyman paced River Valley with a third place time of 20:08.02, followed by Ruth Rickett (25:18.74) and Kate Nutter (25:32.72) with respective finishes of 45th and 49th.

Nakeisha Shriver (28:32.36) was next in 87th, while Shasta Craycraft (32:37.70) completed the team tally by finishing 105th overall.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Belpre Invitational and Aaron Reed Invitational.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.