Lady Eagles soar past Warren

VINCENT, Ohio — The Lady Eagles didn’t really want to play a fourth set, so they made it as quick as possible.

The Eastern volleyball team was denied a sweep of non-conference host Warren on Monday in Washington County, but the Lady Eagles capped off the 3-1 victory with a 19-point win in the fourth.

Eastern (6-4) never trailed on its way to a 25-17 victory in the the opening game, scoring a dozen straight points after a 2-2 tie.

The Lady Eagles led wire-to-wire in the second game, moving ahead 2-0 in the match with a 25-15 win.

Warren answered with a 25-11 victory in the the third game, but gave up the first 14 of the first 15 points in the fourth game, ultimately falling 25-6.

Sydney Sanders led the Lady Eagles with 28 service points, including seven aces. Tessa Rockhold was next with six points and an ace, followed by Brielle Newland with five points and an ace. Olivia Barber finished with four service points, while Jenna Chadwell and Mackenzie Newell had three points each, with an ace by Chadwell. Rounding out the EHS service, Savannah Stover had two points and an ace.

Following their match with Trimble on Tuesday, Eastern will visit Belpre on Thursday.

