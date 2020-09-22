Lady Marauders fall to Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio — At close battle after the opener.

The Meigs volleyball team fell 3-1 in non-conference play at Marietta on Monday, with the final three games being decided by a combined eight points.

The hosts never trailed in the opening game, scoring four straight points to start the 25-9 victory.

Meigs (3-5) took its first lead of the night at 18-17 in Game 2, but the Lady Tigers took the next two points. After three more lead changes, the Lady Marauders were in a game-point situation at 24-23. Marietta, however, scored the next two points and four of the next five for the 27-25 win.

The Lady Marauders scored the first five points of the third game, but Marietta was in front at 7-6. The Maroon and Gold were back in front at 11-10 and stretched the edge to six points, at 19-13. The hosts scored the next seven points, however, taking the lead at 20-19.

Meigs was back in front at 22-21, Marietta tied it up at 23, but the Lady Marauders scored back-to-back points and forced a fourth game with a 25-23 victory.

The Lady Tigers took the lead at 2-1 in Game 4 and led the rest of the way to the 25-21 triumph.

Andrea Mahr led the Lady Marauders with nine service points. Kylee Mitch and Mallory Adams posted seven points apiece, while Hannah Durst ended with six points. Mallory Hawley and Baylee Tracy rounded out the Meigs service with five points apiece.

Meigs will face Marietta again on Oct. 14 in Rocksprings.

After visiting Wellston on Tuesday, the Lady Marauders will be at Nelsonville-York on Thursday.

