Eagles win at Waterford, 10-8

WATERFORD, Ohio — A defensive delight.

The Eastern football team claimed a 10-8 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Waterford on Friday in Washington County, outgaining the Wildcats 192-to-111 in total offense.

After a scoreless first quarter Eastern (2-2, 2-1 TVC Hocking) went up 7-0 on a seven-yard touchdown run by Blake Newland and an extra-point by Will Oldaker in the second quarter.

A scoreless third period saw the teams trade interceptions, with Conner Ridenour picking off a pass for the Eagles, and Holden Dailey swiping the ball back for the hosts.

After another Ridenour interception in the fourth quarter, the Eagles went up 10-0 on a 21-yard field goal from Oldaker with 1:21 to play.

The Wildcats finally got on the board as Joe Pantelidis took the ensuing kickoff back 75 yards for the touchdown. Dailey ran in the two-point conversion, but Eastern recovered the onside-kick attempt with 1:03 remaining, sealing the 10-8 win.

Eastern had a 17-to-7 advantage in first downs, and outgained WHS 182-to-109 on the ground. The guests were flagged five times for 22 yards, while Waterford was sent back 20 yards on four penalties.

Newland led the Eagle attack with 143 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Steve Fitzgerald added 45 yards on 13 carries, and had Eastern’s only reception for 10 yards, with Ridenour going 1-of-4 through the air.

Leading the Eagle defense, Ridenour intercepted two passes, Jayden Evans earned a sack and had a team-high four solo tackles, while Oldaker was in on a team-best 10 tackles.

The EHS victory snaps the Wildcats’ streak of five straight wins in the head-to-head series, as well as their string of six consecutive league victories.

The Eagles will look to make it three wins in a row when they visit Belpre in Week 5.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

