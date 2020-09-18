GAHS to face Wellston Saturday after Friday’s game cancelled

The Gallia Academy football team will travel to Wellston on Saturday for a 7 p.m. kickoff. Tickets for Friday will be honored for Saturday. No additional tickets will be available. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon soon after Wellston’s scheduled Friday night game with Athens was postponed. The Gallia Academy varsity football contest scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, between Gallia Academy and host Coal Grove had been cancelled earlier in the day due to health and safety concerns from both programs. No makeup date has been announced.

