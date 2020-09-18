Blue Angels battle past Coal Grove

CENTENARY, Ohio — Halfway home to a sixth straight crown.

The Gallia Academy volleyball team completed its first trip through the Ohio Valley Conference with a straight games victory over visiting Coal Grove on Thursday in Gallia County.

GAHS (9-2, 7-0 OVC) — which has now won 64 OVC matches in a row, with 37 consecutive sweeps — started with its best game of the night, winning 25-13.

Coal Grove answered with its best effort, falling 25-19 in the second set. The Blue Angels closed the 3-0 victory out with a 25-16 win in the third.

GAHS was led by Bailey Barnette with a dozen service points, including a quartet of aces. Maddi Meadows posted 11 points in the win, Regan Wilcoxon added eight points and an ace, while Maddy Petro came up with six points. Jenna Harrison contributed three points and two aces to the winning cause, while MaKenna Caldwell and Callie Wilson had a point apiece, with an ace by Caldwell.

Petro led the Blue and White at the net with 17 kills and a block. Barnette was next with 11 kills, followed by Emma Hammons with six kills and two blocks, Abby Hammons with four kills and two blocks, and Chanee Cremeens with four kills. Harrison and Wilcoxon had a kill apiece, with Harrison earning a team-high 18 digs, and Wilcoxon claiming a match-best 38 assists.

The Blue Angels will rematch the Lady Hornets on Oct. 15 in Coal Grove.

Next, Gallia Academy visits Jackson on Monday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

