Lady Eagles win at South Gallia

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — No home court advantage this time.

The Eastern volleyball team claimed a straight games victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host South Gallia on Thursday in Gallia County.

Eastern (5-4, 4-1 TVC Hocking) led for the first time at 3-2 in the opening game, but South Gallia (2-7, 0-5) was back in front at 5-4. The Lady Eagles regained the advantage at 6-5 and, after a 6-6 tie, led the rest of the way to the 25-14 win.

The Lady Rebels took their only lead of the second game at 3-2. EHS answered with a 4-0 run, and never looked back en route to the 25-16 victory in the second.

After ties at one and nine, the Lady Rebels took their first lead of the third game at 10-9. South Gallia got its largest lead of the night at 12-10, but Eastern scored seven points in a row. The Lady Eagles also scored seven of the final eight points and sealed the 3-0 sweep with a 25-13 win.

The Lady Eagles were led by Brielle Newland with 15 points, including a five aces. Sydney Sanders was next with eight points and a trio of aces, followed by Megan Maxon and Jenna Chadwell with seven points apiece, including five aces by Maxon and one from Chadwell. Rounding out Eastern’s service, Tessa Rockhold had six points and Olivia Barber came up with four.

South Gallia’s service was led by Emma Shamblin with four points and an ace. Cara Frazee, Makayla Waugh and Ellen Weaver had three service points each, with two aces by Frazee and one from Waugh. Ryleigh Halley and Bella Cochran both claimed two points, with one ace by Halley, while Natalie Johnson and Jessie Rutt had a point apiece, with an ace from Johnson.

At the net, Layna Catlett led the Lady Eagles with eight kills and a block. Chadwell claimed six kills in the win, while Barber and Maxon had four kills apiece, with Barber posting a match-best five blocks. Rockhold finished with two kills and a block for Eastern, while Newland, Mackenzie Newell and Alisa Ord each earned one kill. Newland came up with a match-high 18 assists for the victors.

Frazee led the Lady Rebels at the net with four kills and a block. Johnson and Cochran both earned two kills, with Johnson claiming a team-high two blocks. Halley and Shamblin had a kill apiece, with Shamblin dishing out a team-best nine assists. Rutt and Waugh recorded one block each in the contest.

The Lady Rebels’ also fell in straight games at Trimble on Tuesday, with the Lady Tomcats claiming victories of 25-13, 25-10, and 25-15.

Eastern and South Gallia are slated to rematch on Oct. 13 in Tuppers Plains.

Both teams are back in action on Monday, with Eastern at Warren, and South Gallia hosting River Valley.

Eastern senior Olivia Barber (8) blocks a SGHS spike attempt, during the Lady Eagles' 3-0 win on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. South Gallia senior Ryleigh Halley (left) passes the ball in front of teammate Ellen Weaver (1), during the Lady Rebels' loss to Eastern on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. South Gallia junior Jessie Rutt spikes the ball over a pair of Lady Eagles, during Eastern's straight games win on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio. Eastern senior Jenna Chadwell (4) slams a spike over the net, during the Lady Eagles' straight games win on Thursday in Mercerville, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

