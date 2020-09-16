Wahama rolls past Lady Panthers

MASON, W.Va. — The Lady Falcons just keep rolling along.

The Wahama volleyball team picked up a season-best third consecutive victory on Tuesday night following a 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 decision over visiting Lincoln County in a non-conference matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The Lady Falcons (5-1) never trailed in the first two games and were down 4-0 to the Lady Panthers early in Game 3, but the hosts broke away from a 6-all tie with 19 of the final 21 points to wrap up the straight-game triumph.

The Red and White — following a thrilling 3-2 win at Calhoun County just 24 hours earlier — wasted no time establishing control against LCHS after jumping out to a quick 7-0 edge.

The Lady Panthers rallied back to within a point at 7-6, but Wahama answered with a 15 of the next 18 points for a commanding 22-9.

Lincoln County broke serve and closed to within a dozen points, but the hosts countered by winning the final three points for a 15-point win and a 1-0 match advantage.

The Lady Falcons jumped out to leads of 5-0 and 10-1 before taking a permanent double-digit lead at 14-4. The guests twice closed to within 11 points, but WHS broke away from a 17-6 lead with an 8-2 run that wrapped up the 17-point win for a 2-0 match cushion.

Wahama answered the Game 3 start by Lincoln County with five consecutive points for a 5-4 edge, but the Blue and Black countered with consecutive points for their final lead of the night at 6-5.

The hosts tied things up at 6-all, then reeled off another half-dozen points en route to a 12-6 lead. LCHS broke serve to close to within five points, but was never closer the rest of the way.

Mary Roush led WHS with 16 service points, followed by Chloe Oldaker with 15 points. Emma Gibbs and Bailee Bumgarner were next with seven points apiece, while Abby Pauley and Alyssa VanMeter were next with respective totals of six and four points.

Harley Roush added two service points as well for the hosts, with Haley Durst completing things with one point.

Gibbs led the Wahama net attack with 10 kills and two blocks. Emma Young and Michaela Hieronymus also had a kill each for the victors.

Madi Griffin led Lincoln County with six service points.

Wahama returns to action Saturday when it travels to Ravenswood for a quad match at noon.

