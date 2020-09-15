Bulldogs widen TVC Ohio lead

JACKSON, Ohio — The Athens golf team remained unbeaten and widened its season lead on Monday during the fifth of seven Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matches hosted by Wellston High School at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The Bulldogs improved to 30-0 overall this fall after posting a 30-stroke victory over the field, which gives the Green and Gold an 8-win advantage in the seasonal standings.

Athens recorded a winning tally of 166, followed by Meigs (22-8) in second with a 196. Alexander (19-11) and Vinton County (14-16) completed the top half of the field with respective efforts of 199 and 200.

Wellston (12-18) was fifth with a 207 and River Valley (7-23) was sixth overall with a 236, while Nelsonville-York (1-29) did not have enough competitors for a team score and ended up seventh.

Matthew McDonald of Athens claimed medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 40 on the back nine. Teammates Ben Pratt and Nathan Shadick, as well as T.J. Vogt of Alexander, all shared runner-up honors with identical efforts of 41.

Bailey Jones and Payton Brown both led the Marauders with matching 47s, followed by Zack King with a 48 and Landon McGee with a 52. Coen Hall and Gunnar Peavley also fired respective rounds of 58 and 62.

Jordan Lambert paced the Raiders with a 53, with Dalton Mershon and Connor Clay respectively adding efforts of 58 and 61. Scott Yost completed the RVHS tally with a 64 and Thomas Stout also carded a 68.

Brock Hamon led Vinton County with a 46 and Will Briggs paced Wellston with a 49. Jack McDonald led the Buckeyes with a 66.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

ATHENS (166): Matthew McDonald 40, Ben Pratt 41, Nathan Shadick 41, Tyson Smith 44, Milan Hall 44, Will Ginder 56.

MEIGS (196): Bailey Jones 47, Payton Brown 47, Zack King 48, Landon McGee 52, Coen Hall 58, Gunnar Peavley 62.

ALEXANDER (199): T.J. Vogt 41, Matt Morris 49, Landon Atha 54, Joe Trogdon 55, Isaac York 58, Ethan Scott 60.

VINTON COUNTY (200): Brock Hamon 46, Sam Huston 47, Isaiah Allen 50, Aden Woodgeard 57, Wyatt Bethel 57, Adam Tichenor 64.

WELLSTON (207): Will Briggs 49, Josh Jackson 51, Will Zinn 53, Jaxson Montgomery 54, Brayden Daniels 58, Joel Pelletier 67.

RIVER VALLEY (236): Jordan Lambert 53, Dalton Mershon 58, Connor Clay 61, Scott Yost 64, Thomas Stout 68.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (N/S): Jack McDonald 66, Zach Cook 68.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.