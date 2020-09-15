Frazee wins Dragons RBTR boys race

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Some strong performances down by the river.

South Gallia senior Garrett Frazee won the boys race and the Gallia Academy boys placed second overall on Saturday at the 2020 Dragons Run by the River cross country meet hosted by Fairland High School.

Frazee defeated 55 other male competitors for the individual crown, posting a winning mark of 18:16.91. William Harrison of Ironton was the overall runner-up with a time of 18:20.22.

Rock Hill won the boys team title with a final score of 28 points. The Blue Devils were second out of five teams with 62 points, while Ironton (70) rounded out the top three. SGHS did not have enough competitors for a final team score.

Tristin Crisenbery paced GAHS with a 16th place time of 20:48.00, followed by Maddux Camden (21:02.38) and Logan Nicholas (22:03.72) with respective efforts of 18th and 22nd overall.

Dakota McCoy (22:26.34) and Kaden Cochrane (23:33.22) completed the Gallia Academy team tally by placing 27th and 30th. Gabe Russell (23:33.50) and Dylan Sheets (24:32.69) were also 31st and 38th overall for GAHS.

Gabe Frazee followed Garrett Frazee for the Rebels with an 11th place effort of 20:07.66. Tanner Boothe (21:53.25) and Griffin Davis (23:11.56) respectively placed 21st and 29th overall as well.

The Blue Angels placed fourth out of five teams in the girls event, ending the day with 85 points. Rock Hill won the girls crown with 26 points, with East Carter (67) and Fairland (79) rounding out the top three positions.

Camryn Miller of Rock Hill defeated 43 other competitors to win the girls race with a time of 21:54.47. Laura Hamm of Coal Grove was the overall runner-up with a mark of 22:32.97.

Maddie Stewart led Gallia Academy with a seventh place time of 24:00.78, followed by Krystal Davison (26:07.66) and Madisyn Connelley (34:14.44) with respective finishes of 11th and 28th.

Peyton Seidel (34:57.34) was 32nd and Chloe Rodgers (37:38.09) completed the team tally by placing 41st.

Daney Clary led the Lady Rebels with a 22nd place time of 31:15.44. Haleigh Rogers (36:07.03), Kyra Ellison (37:38.31) and Faith Poling (41:12.78) respectively finished 36th, 42nd and 44th overall.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Dragons Run by the River held at Fairland High School.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

