Lady Marauders sweep Belpre

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Tic-tac-toe.

The Meigs volleyball team picked up its third win in a row on Monday inside Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, topping non-conference guest Belpre in straight games.

The Lady Marauders (3-2) took the lead at 2-1 in the opening game and led the rest of the way to the 25-19 victory.

Meigs led for the first time in Game 2 at 11-10, but gave the up the next two points. The Lady Marauders scored the next six points and led never looked back en route to the 25-16 win.

The hosts scored the first six points of the third game, but Belpre battled all the way back to take the edge at 19-18. The Maroon and Gold scored the next three points and never relinquished edge en route to the match-clinching 25-22 triumph.

Andrea Mahr led the Maroon and Gold with 13 service points, including four aces. Hannah Durst was next with nine points and two aces, followed by Mallory Hawley and Baylee Tracy with six points each, including three aces by Hawley and one ace from Tracy. Kylee Mitch claimed five points and a pair of aces, Mallory Adams added two points and one ace, while Jerrica Smith finished with one point.

Hawley led the victors at the net with a dozen kills and a block. Durst — who led the team’s defense with 14 digs — had seven kills, while Mitch finished with five kills. Meredith Cremeans had two kills in the win, Tracy and Morgan Denney added one kill each, while Mahr earned a team-best 14 assists.

Meigs and Belpre will meet again on Oct. 12 in Washington County.

On Tuesday, the Lady Marauders traveled to Vinton County.

Meigs senior Katie Hawkins (17) spikes the ball in front of teammates Jerrica Smith and Andrea Mahr (2), during the Lady Marauders' win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs senior Kylee Mitch (4) tips the ball over a Belpre block attempt, during Monday's non-conference match in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs senior Hannah Durst (11) spikes the ball over a Belpre block attempt, during the Lady Marauders' 3-0 win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Meigs sophomore Morgan Denney (center) sets the ball over the net, during the Lady Marauders' straight games win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

