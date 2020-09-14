Point Pleasant tames Tigers, 9-0

SHADY SPRING, W.Va. — One for the record books.

Senior Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy netted a hat trick and Adam Veroski scored twice while becoming the program’s all-time goal scorer on Saturday as the Point Pleasant boys soccer team claimed a 9-0 victory over host Shady Spring in a non-conference matchup in Raleigh County.

The Black Knights (3-2-1) produced 51 of the 54 shot attempts in the contest, which led to a sizable 21-1 advantage in shots on goal. The guests also claimed a 7-0 edge in corner kicks and both teams were whistled for five fouls apiece.

PPHS secured a 4-0 lead at the break, with Veroski providing the opening goal in the second minute as Kanaan Abbas dropped a centering pass to the senior from 20 yards away. Veroski found the upper left corner of the net for a quick 1-0 cushion.

An Ian Wood corner kick ended up on the foot of Abbas from 12 yards away, which led to a 2-goal cushion in the sixth minute.

Watkins-Lovejoy added goals in the 10th and 22nd minutes on assists from Wes Lee and Cooper Tatterson, doubling the halftime lead out to four goals.

Veroski headed a Wood corner kick, but the shot was deflected by the keeper. The rebound, however, ended up on the foot of Colton Young, who buried the ball into the net for a 5-0 advantage in the 47th minute.

Wood notched his first career high school goal in the 51st minute on an unassisted shot from 25 yards out, then Watkins-Lovejoy capped his 3-goal night in the 56th minute as Young squeezed a pass into point-blank range. Watkins-Lovejoy nailed the 6-yard blast and gave the guests a 7-0 edge.

Abbas played a through ball to Veroski on the left side, and Veroski reached the ball before Shady Spring’s extended keeper could get there. Veroski made a touch and fired away, notching career goal 64 in the 60th minute.

The previous record of 63 goals belonged to Jon Casto, a record that has stood for 22 years.

Nic Matheny capped the scoring in the 78th minute by taking a Lee pass in the middle of the SSHS goal and burying it in the left side of the net, completing the 9-goal triumph.

Brecken Loudin made one save in goal for the Red and Black.

