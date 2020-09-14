Cougars spoil opener for Rio women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Saturday night’s 2020 season opener clearly didn’t go as University of Rio Grande women’s soccer head coach Tony Daniels had hoped it would.

The homestanding RedStorm were buried by a scoring blitz late in the opening half and went on to suffer a 7-0 loss at the hands of Mount Vernon University in non-conference play at Evan E. Davis Field.

The Cougars, who were also playing their first game of the year, outshot Rio 33-3 overall and 16-1 in shots on goal.

MVNU also tallied a 14-1 edge in corner kick opportunities.

Sarah Townsend led the offensive charge for the visitors, coming off the bench to finish with a hat trick. Adison Preston added a pair of assists in the winning effort.

Mount Vernon bolted to a 4-0 lead at the intermission, scoring all of its markers before the break in the final 14:15 of the period.

Preston earned her assists on each of the first two markers, goals scored just over a minute apart by Maddie Critzer and Ashley Townsend, before Sarah Townsend netted two of her three scores in the final 8:34 before the break.

The lead grew to 5-0 when Alexa Skal scored off a touch by Kayla Kalishuck just 12:34 into the second stanza and Sarah Guipe found the net just 85 seconds later via a pass from Kaitlyn Meade to push the lead to an even half-dozen.

MVNU’s final score of night came with 21:54 left to play when Townsend complete her hat trick off a pass from Caitlin Erlandson.

Lilly Jakuszewski and Emily DePolo combined for the clean sheet in goal for the Cougars. Jakuszewski started and went the first 75:27 in net, collecting both the win and the only save of the contest.

Sophomore Rachelle Wolford (Marysville, OH) started in net and took the loss for Rio Grande, allowing the four first half goals and recording four saves.

Freshman Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) also had four saves for the RedStorm, while allowing the three second half goals.

Rio Grande will return to action on Saturday afternoon when it opens River States Conference play at Ohio Christian University.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. in Circleville.

Rio Grande’s Christen Risner battles Mount Vernon Nazarene’s Brookelynn Semmelroth for control of the ball during Saturday night’s season opener at Evan E. Davis Field. The visiting Cougars blanked the RedStorm, 7-0. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_RIO-Risner.jpg Rio Grande’s Christen Risner battles Mount Vernon Nazarene’s Brookelynn Semmelroth for control of the ball during Saturday night’s season opener at Evan E. Davis Field. The visiting Cougars blanked the RedStorm, 7-0. Courtesy photo|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

