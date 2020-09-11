Rio Grande routs Eagles in season opener

PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — Quick starts in sets one and three and an extended comeback effort from an early deficit in set two lifted the University of Rio Grande volleyball team to a season-opening 3-0 non-conference win over Alice Lloyd College on Thursday night at the Perry Campus Center.

The RedStorm earned the victory by scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-12, sending the Eagles to their third loss in four outings this season.

Rio Grande jumped to a 5-1 advantage in the opening set and never looked back, while reeling off eight consecutive winners to overcome an early 5-2 deficit in set two.

The RedStorm completed the sweep by scoring 15 of the first 17 points in the final stanza.

Rio Grande finished with a sizzling .411 attack percentage (42 kills, 12 errors, 73 attacks), while Alice Lloyd had just 17 kills and 19 errors among its 68 swings in the match.

Freshman Shalea Byrd (Canal Winchester, OH) led a balanced attack at the net for the RedStorm with a match-best nine kills, while junior Jess Youse (Pettisville, OH) had eight kills and two block assists of her own.

Senior Macy Roell (Farmersville, OH) added 29 assists for Rio, while fellow senior Baleigh Bradley (Portsmouth, OH) had seven digs and the duo of sophomore Kacie Trame (Toledo, OH) and freshman Kylie Ricker (Plain City, OH) had three service aces each in the winning effort.

Brooklyn Cheek had six kills to pace the Eagles, while Adrianna Riley had 11 assists and Pauline Tolentino had seven digs.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 19 when it hosts the University of Cincinnati-Clermont for an 11 a.m. first serve at the Newt Oliver Arena.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.