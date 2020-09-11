Lady Eagles fend off Southern

RACINE, Ohio — The Lady Eagles were consistent through four games, which was more than host Southern could say by night’s end.

The Eastern volleyball team fended off a pair of hard-fought battles in the middle and ultimately claimed a 25-12, 25-20, 25-27, 25-14 victory over the Lady Tornadoes on Thursday night during a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup.

The visiting Lady Eagles (3-3, 3-0 TVC Hocking) led by as many as 13 points on four different occasions in the opening game before ultimately taking a 1-0 match lead with a 13-point triumph.

The Lady Tornadoes (1-6, 1-3), however, managed to make things a bit more interesting in Game 2 as the Purple and Gold battled through seven ties and four lead changes before EHS broke away from a 16-all tie with nine of the final 13 points for a commanding 2-0 match advantage.

SHS fell behind 4-0 in Game 3 and was facing a match point down 25-24, but the hosts broke serve before reeling off consecutive points to claim a minimal 2-point win while closing the match gap down to 2-1.

The Green and White, however, answered by leading the final game wire-to-wire and rolling to an 11-point win to wrap up the outcome.

Layna Catlett led the Eastern net attack with 10 kills, followed by Megan Maxon with five kills and Olivia Barber with four kills. Jenna Chadwell was next with two kills and a team-best two blocks, while Brielle Newland also added one kill for the victors.

Jordan Hardwick paced SHS with 15 kills and five blocks, followed by Kylie Gheen with three kills and four blocks. Kelsey Lewis also had two kills and four blocks in the setback.

Cassidy Roderus and Logan Greenlee each provided two kills for the hosts, while Kayla Evans also had one kill.

Eastern returns to action Monday when it hosts Athens in a non-conference contest at 7 p.m. The Lady Eagles also host Waterford on Tuesday in TVC Hocking action.

Southern travels to Federal Hocking for a TVC Hocking contest on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern sophomore Megan Maxon, right, hits a spike attempt during Thursday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Southern in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_EHS-Maxon-1.jpg Eastern sophomore Megan Maxon, right, hits a spike attempt during Thursday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Southern in Racine, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Southern junior Logan Greenlee bumps a ball in the air during Thursday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Eastern in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_SHS-Greenlee.jpg Southern junior Logan Greenlee bumps a ball in the air during Thursday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest against Eastern in Racine, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Eastern senior Olivia Barber (8) hits a spike attempt past a Southern blocker during Thursday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest in Racine, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_EHS-Barber-1.jpg Eastern senior Olivia Barber (8) hits a spike attempt past a Southern blocker during Thursday night’s TVC Hocking volleyball contest in Racine, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.