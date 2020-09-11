Yellow Jackets sting Point Pleasant, 2-0

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Everything was pretty much even, except for the final result.

Both Williamstown and the Point Pleasant boys soccer team mustered four shots on goal apiece, but the host Yellow Jackets made more of those limited opportunities during a 2-0 victory Thursday night in a non-conference matchup in Wood County.

The visiting Black Knights (2-2-1) had a 2-game win streak and a 3-game unbeaten streak come to an end despite outshooting WHS by a 9-6 overall margin. PPHS also claimed a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.

Williamstown broke into the scoring column in the 25th minute as Seth Hammer received a long ball in the box and headed it into the net, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Then in the 49th minute, Garrett Hill beat a defender on the left side and successfully fired a shot to the right side of the net — completing the 2-0 outcome.

Hunter Bonecutter and Luke Pinkerton both made a save each in the Point Pleasant setback.

