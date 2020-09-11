Lady Marauders top Athens at Meigs GC

POMEROY, Ohio — It was a record-setting night for the Athens girls golf program.

And even then, it still wasn’t enough to keep the Lady Marauders from remaining unbeaten.

The Meigs girls golf team improved to 31-0 in match play this fall following a 22-stroke victory over the Lady Bulldogs Thursday night in a dual match held at Meigs Golf Course.

The Lady Marauders fired a winning tally of 179, which ended up coming in well ahead of the new low round record of 201 posted by the Lady Bulldogs.

Caitlin Cotterill led Meigs and won medalist honors with a 40, followed by Kylee Robinson with a 44 and Olivia Haggy with a 46. Shelby Whaley completed the winning MHS tally with a 49.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

