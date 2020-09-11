GAHS golfers win at Cliffside

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — There’s no place like home.

The Gallia Academy boys golf team posted half of the top six individual efforts and cruised to an 11-stroke victory on Thursday during an Ohio Valley Conference tri-match with Fairland and Chesapeake at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallia County.

The Blue Devils shot a winning total of 157, with Fairland (168) beating out Chesapeake (173) by five shots for the runner-up spot. GAHS also fielded a B-team that completed the day with a 195.

Laith Hamid claimed medalist honors with a 2-under par round of 34 on the back nine. Clayton Thomas of FHS was the overall runner-up with a 37.

Cooper Davis and Hunter Cook followed Hamid with identical rounds of 39, while Cody Bowman completed the winning tally with a 45. Will Hendrickson and Beau Johnson also fired matching efforts of 46 for the Blue Devils.

Landon Roberts followed Thomas for Fairland with a 38, while Kyle Stone and Cam Mayo added respective rounds of 46 and 47 to complete the Dragon tally.

Christian Hall led CHS with a 38 and Jacob Lemley added a 41, while Jackson Stephens and Jackson McComas completed the Panther tally with respective rounds of 44 and 45.

Carson Call paced the Gallia Academy B-team with a 43, followed by Kael O’Brien with a 49 and Abraham Dixon with a 50. Nathanael Baird also fired 53 to complete the B-team total.

The Gallia Academy girls also faced Fairland at Cliffside on Thursday, but the Lady Dragons had only two competitors and therefore did not record a team score.

Lilly Rees led the Blue Angels — who shot a 202 as a team — with a 45 while also claiming medalist honors. Avery Minton and Addy Burke were next with identical efforts of 51, while Jordan Blaine completed the scoring with a 55.

Kylee Cook and Rylea Weaver also fired rounds of 59 and 62 for the Blue Angels.

Emily Martin paced FHS with a 68 and Mallie Williams added a 73.

The GAHS girls also had a B-team participate, with Grace Truance leading the way with a 55. Kyra Collins was next with a 58, while Hannah Ehman and Brynna Weaver respectively added rounds of 67 and 76.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

