GAHS ties Lady Dragons, 2-2

CENTENARY, Ohio — Minutes from victory, but at least it wasn’t a loss.

The Gallia Academy and Fairland girls soccer teams finished in a 2-2 tie in Thursday’s Ohio Valley Conference match at Lester Field, with the Lady Dragons scoring the final goal of the match with just three minutes on the clock.

FHS broke the scoreless tie 12:15 into play, with Maddie Miller scoring an unassisted goal.

The Lady Dragons kept the 1-0 advantage for the remainder of the first half, with a 5-to-1 advantage in shots on goal in the first 40 minutes.

The Blue Angels (1-2-1, 1-1-1 OVC) got on the board 9:40 into the second half, with junior Preslee Reed finding the net on a penalty kick. With 19:34 left in the contest, Reed scored on a free kick to give the the hosts a 2-1 lead.

Fairland, however, tied it at 2-2 with three minutes to go, as Lexi Steele rebounded a shot from Nina Miller and found the back of the net.

The Lady Dragons finished with a 3-to-1 advantage in corner kicks, as well as a 20-to-14 advantage in shots, including a 10-to-8 edge in shots on goal.

GAHS senior Brooklyn Hill had eight saves in goal for the hosts.

These teams will face off again on Oct. 8 in Proctorville.

Next, Gallia Academy visits Warren for a non-league match on Saturday.

Gallia Academy junior Preslee Reed fires a shot in front of Fairland senior Nina Miller (left), during Thursday’s 2-2 tie at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.12-GA-Reed.jpg Gallia Academy junior Preslee Reed fires a shot in front of Fairland senior Nina Miller (left), during Thursday’s 2-2 tie at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Brooklyn Hill (0) collects a Nina Miller (7) shot attempt in front of GAHS senior Brooke Hamilton (3), during Thursday’s OVC match in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.12-wo-GA-Hill.jpg Gallia Academy senior Brooklyn Hill (0) collects a Nina Miller (7) shot attempt in front of GAHS senior Brooke Hamilton (3), during Thursday’s OVC match in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy junior Kaylie Clark passes out of a double team, during Thursday’s match against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.12-wo-GA-Clark.jpg Gallia Academy junior Kaylie Clark passes out of a double team, during Thursday’s match against Fairland in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS junior Alivia Lear (9) drives past Fairland junior Jalen Jarrell (8), during Thursday’s 2-2 tie at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.12-wo-GA-Lear.jpg GAHS junior Alivia Lear (9) drives past Fairland junior Jalen Jarrell (8), during Thursday’s 2-2 tie at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

