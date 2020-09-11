Bulldogs widen TVC Ohio golf lead

JACKSON, Ohio — The Bulldogs suddenly have a lot extra chain to work with.

The Athens golf team won its fourth consecutive Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division match and picked up plenty of unexpected breathing room in the season standings on Thursday during the fourth of seven league match at Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson County.

The Bulldogs (24-0) posted four of the top seven individual rounds and recorded a winning tally of 174, finishing 21 shots ahead of the field.

Meigs (17-7) was second with a 195, while Wellston (10-14) placed third with a 209. Vinton County (11-13) finished fourth with a 217 and River Valley (6-18) was fifth with a 237.

Nelsonville-York (1-23) had only two golfers and did not record a team score, yet still finished sixth because Alexander was not at the event in any fashion.

The Spartans — who were in second place in the seasonal standings before Thursday’s round — fell to 15-9 on the year and are now currently third overall.

Tyson Smith of Athens won medalist honors with a 3-over par round of 40. Teammate Ben Pratt was the individual runner-up with a 41.

Gunnar Peavley paced the Marauders with a 46, followed by Bailey Jones with a 48 and Landon McGee with a 50. Payton Brown completed the MHS tally with a 51, while Zack King added a 54 as well.

Jordan Lambert led the Raiders with a 53 and Connor Clay followed with a 60, while Dalton Mershon and Scott Yost completed the RVHS score with respective efforts of 61 and 63.

Ethan Roberts and Thomas Stout also posted respective rounds of 66 and 70 for River Valley.

Brock Hamon shot a 46 to lead Vinton County and Jaxson Montgomery fired a 50 to lead the Golden Rockets. Jack McDonald carded a 66 to lead the Buckeyes.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

ATHENS (174): Tyson Smith 40, Ben Pratt 41, Nathan Shadick 44, Matthew McDonald 49, Will Ginder 51, Milan Hall 51.

MEIGS (195): Gunnar Peavley 46, Bailey Jones 48, Landon McGee 50, Payton Brown 51, Zack King 54.

WELLSTON (209): Jaxson Montgomery 50, Will Zinn 51, Brayden Daniels 52, Will Briggs 56, Josh Jackson 60, Logan Martin 66.

VINTON COUNTY (217): Brock Hamon 46, Isaiah Allen 52, Sam Huston 59, Aden Woodgeard 60, Asa Davidson 61, Adam Tichenor 62.

RIVER VALLEY (237): Jordan Lambert 53, Connor Clay 60, Dalton Mershon 61, Scott Yost 63, Ethan Roberts 66, Thomas Stout 70.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (N/S): Jack McDaniel 66, Zach Cook 74.

ALEXANDER (N/S): No individuals participated.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

