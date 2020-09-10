Belpre wins TVC Hocking golf title

BELPRE, Ohio — Now it’s officially a battle for second.

Belpre posted its fourth win in five matches and also claimed the 2020 title outright on Thursday evening with a 29-stroke victory over the field during the fifth of six Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf match held at Oxbow Golf Course in Washington County.

The Golden Eagles (24-1) were simply dominant on their home course, posting the only four sub-40 rounds while cruising to a winning tally of 151.

Southern (17-8) ended up as the overall runner-up with a 180, while Federal Hocking (18-7) and Waterford (11-14) followed with respective finishes of 181 and 189 for the third and fourth spots.

Trimble (2-23) ended up fifth with a 230, while Eastern (3-22) finished sixth due to having only three participants and not having enough players for a team score.

Connor Copeland of Belpre won medalist honors with an even par effort of 36. Teammate Blake Church was the overall runner-up with a 37.

Jacob Milliron led the Tornadoes with a 41, followed by Tanner Lisle with a 45 and Ryan Laudermilt with a 46. Lance Stewart completed the SHS tally with a 48, while David Shaver and Jesse Caldwell respectively added rounds of 51 and 68.

Colton McDaniel paced the Eagles with a 45 and Ethan Short added a 49. Jacob Spencer also shot a 53 for EHS.

Mason Jackson led Federal Hocking with a 42 and Will Huck paced Waterford with a 45. Matt Reed also led Trimble with a 53.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

BELPRE (151): Connor Copeland 36, Blake Church 37, Jacob Smeeks 39, Matt Deems 39, Tyce Church 43, Jacob Ferrier 45.

SOUTHERN (180): Jacob Milliron 41, Tanner Lisle 45, Ryan Laudermilt 46, Lance Stewart 48, David Shaver 51, Jesse Caldwell 68.

FEDERAL HOCKING (181): Mason Jackson 42, Mitchell Roush 43, Collin Jarvis 43, Wes Carpenter 53, Andrew Airhart 61, Zane Buckley 65.

WATERFORD (189): Will Huck 45, Ryan Hendershot 48, Brett Colyer 48, Braxton Leister 48, Gavin Brooker 49, Peyton Powers 52.

TRIMBLE (230): Matt Reed 53, Zach North 57, Gage Schoonover 60, Silas Andrews 60, Cheyenne Williams 66.

EASTERN (N/S): Colton McDaniel 45, Ethan Short 49, Jacob Spencer 53.

