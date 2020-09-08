Warren wins Skyline Bowling CC titles

CENTENARY, Ohio — Warren wears a big W on the front of its cross country jerseys.

Both the Warriors and the Lady Warriors also lived up to the fronts of those uniforms.

The Warren boys claimed a 67-point victory and the Lady Warriors won by 32 points on Tuesday at the 2020 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational hosted by Gallia Academy High School.

Warren had five of the top seven individual finishes in the boys race, which gave the Warriors a near-perfect final tally of 16 points. Federal Hocking was second overall with 83 points, while the host Blue Devils were fourth out of six teams with 91 points.

The Lady Warriors claimed the girls crown with 33 points, while the Blue Angels were the overall runner-up out of five teams with 65 points.

Warren, however, didn’t come away with everything, as GAHS senior Sarah Watts and Portsmouth freshman Charlie Putnam won the individual titles in their respective races.

Watts posted the only sub-20-minute time in the 42-competitor girls event, finishing with a mark of 19:43.66. Olivia Kennedy of Jackson was the runner-up with a time of 20:42.29.

Maddie Stewart followed Watts for GAHS with a seventh place effort of 23:09.57, while Krystal Davison (25:15.82) and Peyton Seidel (31:39.00) respectively finished 13th and 32nd overall.

Madisyn Connelley completed the Blue Angel tally with a 35th place time of 33:32.38. Chloe Rodgers was also 38th with a mark of 33:58.63.

Putnam defeated the 52-competitor boys field with a time of 17:32.43. Brennan Perdue of Warren was the overall runner-up with a mark of 17:38.55.

Tristin Crisenbery led the Blue Devils with a 15th place time of 20:30.66, followed by Logan Nicholas (21:03.34) and Dakota McCoy (22:53.54) with respective finishes of 18th and 27th.

Gabe Russell (23:04.39) and Dylan Sheets (23:28.01) completed the team tally by placing 28th and 30th. Kaden Cochrane (23:40.98) and Caleb Stout (25:26.84) were also 31st and 39th overall.

GAHS honored seniors Tristin Crisenbery, Sarah Watts, Maddie Stewart and Madisyn Connelley before the start of the varsity races.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Skyline Bowling Invitational held at Gallia Academy High School.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

