Lady Spartans take down Eastern

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — The Lady Eagles became the first team to win a set against Alexander this season, and the Lady Spartans didn’t seem too thrilled about it.

The Alexander volleyball team won each of the next three games by double digits, and stayed undefeated with a 3-1 victory over non-league host Eastern on Monday in Meigs County.

Eastern (2-3) tied the opening game at two, three, and four, but AHS (5-0) scored the next seven points. The Lady Eagles fought back to tie it up three more times before finally taking their first lead at 20-19. The Lady Spartans regained control with a 5-to-1 run, but the hosts won the next five points and took the opener by a 26-24 tally.

The guests led wire-to-wire en route to a 25-10 win in the second game.

Game 3 featured five lead changes, with the Lady Spartans taking the lead for good at 10-9. From there, AHS scored 15 of the final 20 points for a 25-14 victory.

Eastern led 1-0 in the fourth, but gave up the next three points and never led again, eventually falling 25-10.

Leading the Lady Eagles, Olivia Barber and Brielle Newland had seven points and an ace apiece. Tessa Rockhold was next with five points, followed by Jenna Chadwell and Sydney Sanders with four each, including a pair of aces by Chadwell. Megan Maxon rounded out the hosts’ service with three points and an ace.

At the net, Chadwell, Maxon and Layna Catlett had five kills apiece, with Chadwell picking up three blocks and Catlett adding one block. Newland finished with four kills, while Barber and Rockhold both claimed two kills, with Barber also earning a trio of blocks. Sanders picked up one kill in the setback, while Alisa Ord earned a block.

Alexander was led by Lexie Grissett with 23 points, followed by Brooke Casto with 15 and Jadyn Mace with 12. Erin Scurlock, Karsyn Raines and Olivia Ohms each had six points for the guests.

These teams are slated to meet again on Oct. 12 in Albany.

Eastern returns to the court on Thursday at Southern.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

EHS junior Megan Maxon (20) spikes the ball over the net, during a non-league match on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.9-EHS-Maxon.jpg EHS junior Megan Maxon (20) spikes the ball over the net, during a non-league match on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Lady Eagles Olivia Barber (8) and Jenna Chadwell (4) team up for a block, during the Eastern’s 3-1 loss to Alexander on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.9-wo-EHS-Block.jpg Lady Eagles Olivia Barber (8) and Jenna Chadwell (4) team up for a block, during the Eastern’s 3-1 loss to Alexander on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern’s Brielle Newland (12), tips the ball over an AHS block attempt, during the Lady Spartans’ 3-1 win on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.9-wo-EHS-Newland.jpg Eastern’s Brielle Newland (12), tips the ball over an AHS block attempt, during the Lady Spartans’ 3-1 win on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern’s Juli Durst (17) passes the ball in front of teammate Brielle Newland (12), during Monday’s non-conference match in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_9.9-wo-EHS-Durst.jpg Eastern’s Juli Durst (17) passes the ball in front of teammate Brielle Newland (12), during Monday’s non-conference match in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

