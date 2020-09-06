Black Knights even record after weekend games

At least they’ve evened the playing field.

After dropping a 4-1 decision to Scott in the season opener, the Point Pleasant boys soccer team literally evened its record this past weekend following a scoreless tie at Winfield and a 2-0 victory over Lincoln County in a pair of non-conference friendlies.

The Black Knights (1-1-1) battled through a scoreless draw at Winfield on Friday night as both teams produced only single-digit shot attempts, with PPHS claiming a slight 9-8 edge overall.

Point Pleasant produced one fewer shot on goal, however, as the Generals claimed a 6-5 lead in that department. Hunter Bonecutter and Luke Pinkerton each made three saves apiece for the Black Knights.

The Red and Black were also whistled for 19 fouls — two more than WHS — and also posted a 5-4 edge in corner kicks.

The Black Knights showed a bit more firepower on Saturday during their 2-0 victory over visiting Lincoln County, as the hosts outshot LCHS by a sizable 38-8 overall margin — including a 22-5 advantage in shots on goal.

Cael McCutcheon broke a scoreless tie in the 45th minute off of a center pass from Adam Veroski. McCutcheon’s shot went low and crept under the LCHS keeper for a 1-0 lead.

McCutcheon returned the favor in the 76th minute after sending a pass to Veroski from 19 yards out. Veroski fired the shot just inside the post and in the net for a 2-goal cushion.

Point claimed a 12-3 edge in corner kicks and was whistled for 12 of the 15 fouls in the contest.

Bonecutter stopped two shots in goal for PPHS, while Pinkerton made three saves as well.

Point Pleasant has a trio of road games this week, starting with Parkersburg South on Tuesday before heading to Williamstown on Thursday. PPHS is also at Shady Spring on Saturday.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

