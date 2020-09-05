Prep football scores

WEST VIRGINIA
Bluefield 15, Princeton 13
Brooke 40, Hedgesville 7
Buffalo 21, Ravenswood 6
Cabell Midland 69, Parkersburg South 34
Cameron 60, Hundred 6
Clay County 54, Philip Barbour 0
Doddridge County 40, Tyler Consolidated 0
East Hardy 33, Petersburg 0
Frankfort 46, Hampshire 0
Gilmer County 53, Webster County 6
Grafton 20, East Fairmont 0
Greenbrier East 39, Woodrow Wilson 12
Greenbrier West 34, Summers County 6
Hurricane 21, Huntington 9
Independence 71, PikeView 0
John Marshall 48, Weir 6
Keyser 61, Berkeley Springs 33
Lewis County def. Braxton County, forfeit
Liberty Harrison 38, South Harrison 0
Linsly 31, Martins Ferry, Ohio 16
Madonna 50, Wahama 20
Moorefield 38, Pocahontas County 6
Musselman 49, Jefferson 6
North Marion 32, Preston 0
Oak Glen 36, Point Pleasant 13
Pendleton County 28, Wyoming East 0
Ripley 42, Buckhannon-Upshur 0
Ritchie County 26, Magnolia 0
Robert C. Byrd 35, Elkins 12
Shady Spring 29, Nicholas County 27
Spring Mills 55, Washington 42
Spring Valley 42, Parkersburg 7
St. Clairsville, Ohio 26, Wheeling Park 21
St. Marys 42, Albany Alexander, Ohio 6
Stewart Federal Hocking, Ohio 50, Paden City 22
Tolsia 32, Richwood 0
Trinity def. Wirt County, forfeit
Tug Valley 22, Sherman 20
Tygarts Valley 34, Tucker County 6
Wayne 12, Scott 6
Westside 38, Mount View 6
Williamstown 34, Marietta, Ohio 28
OHIO
Akr. Coventry 26, Ravenna 23
Amanda-Clearcreek 17, Logan 12
Amherst Steele 43, Grafton Midview 21
Andover Pymatuning Valley 66, Ashtabula St. John 0
Apple Creek Waynedale 28, Rittman 0
Arcanum 48, Union City Mississinawa Valley 12
Archbold 42, Liberty Center 35
Arlington 36, Pandora-Gilboa 35
Ashland 39, Mt. Vernon 6
Ashville Teays Valley 42, Lancaster Fairfield Union 13
Attica Seneca E. 42, Bucyrus 0
Aurora 12, Richfield Revere 7
Austintown Fitch 56, Youngs. Ursuline 28
Avon 35, Olmsted Falls 32
Avon Lake 63, Berea-Midpark 14
Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Piketon 19
Baltimore Liberty Union 42, Cols. Bexley 9
Beaver Eastern 41, Portsmouth Sciotoville 0
Bedford 26, Alliance 23
Bellbrook 34, Franklin 0
Bellevue 20, Norwalk 6
Belmont Union Local 19, Rayland Buckeye 6
Beloit W. Branch 49, Minerva 13
Belpre 27, Racine Southern 6
Bethel-Tate 41, Lees Creek E. Clinton 8
Beverly Ft. Frye 27, Vincent Warren 20
Bishop Hartley 28, Bishop Watterson 21
Bishop Ready 20, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6
Blanchester 30, Batavia Clermont NE 19
Bloom-Carroll 34, Circleville 0
Bloomdale Elmwood 26, Rossford 17
Bowling Green 49, Sylvania Northview 10
Brookfield 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 7
Brookville 42, Carlisle 6
Brunswick 28, Medina 21
Bryan 14, Delta 3
Bucyrus Wynford 46, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 8
Burton Berkshire 34, Orwell Grand Valley 6
Byesville Meadowbrook 51, Crooksville 0
Caledonia River Valley 25, Bellville Clear Fork 13
Can. McKinley 40, N. Can. Hoover 28
Can. South 40, Salem 20
Canal Fulton Northwest 41, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 25
Canal Winchester 64, Cols. Franklin Hts. 14
Canfield 34, Chardon NDCL 7
Canfield S. Range 56, Girard 28
Carey 20, Sycamore Mohawk 12
Carrollton 32, Alliance Marlington 24
Centerburg 35, Mantua Crestwood 21
Chagrin Falls 28, Ashtabula Lakeside 7
Chagrin Falls Kenston 21, Madison 14
Chardon 50, Willoughby S. 0
Chesterland W. Geauga 24, Conneaut 7
Chillicothe 23, Washington C.H. 7
Cin. Colerain 30, Cin. Oak Hills 0
Cin. Deer Park 45, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 35
Cin. Elder 42, Floyd Central, Ind. 14
Cin. Indian Hill 52, Cin. Madeira 7
Cin. McNicholas 30, Bishop Fenwick 6
Cin. N. College Hill 22, Cin. College Prep. 20
Cin. Princeton 27, Cin. Sycamore 22
Cin. St. Xavier 24, Cin. La Salle 10
Cin. Turpin 49, Milford 14
Cin. West Clermont 13, Loveland 7
Cin. Winton Woods 27, Lebanon 20
Cin. Wyoming 40, Cin. Mariemont 6
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 57, Goshen 7
Clayton Northmont 20, Kettering Fairmont 6
Cle. Benedictine 42, STVM 28
Cle. Hts. 41, Maple Hts. 26
Clyde 41, Sandusky Perkins 20
Coldwater 49, Minster 14
Collins Western Reserve 36, Ashland Mapleton 34
Cols. DeSales 35, Mansfield Sr. 12
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Circleville Logan Elm 18
Cols. Upper Arlington 7, Hilliard Bradley 6
Columbiana 34, E. Palestine 0
Columbiana Crestview 59, Campbell Memorial 0
Columbus Grove 52, Ada 18
Convoy Crestview 38, Paulding 14
Copley 40, Cuyahoga Falls 6
Coshocton 48, McConnelsville Morgan 7
Covington 43, Casstown Miami E. 14
Creston Norwayne 50, West Salem Northwestern 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 24, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7
Cuyahoga Hts. 34, Brooklyn 19
Dalton 35, Smithville 8
Danville 30, Cardington-Lincoln 22
Day. Carroll 20, Day. Chaminade Julienne 17
DeGraff Riverside 39, Sidney Lehman 7
Defiance Tinora 24, Edgerton 0
Dola Hardin Northern 48, Morral Ridgedale 18
Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Zanesville Maysville 0
Dublin Coffman 24, Powell Olentangy Liberty 17
Dublin Jerome 56, Thomas Worthington 21
E. Central, Ind. 21, Cin. Moeller 6
E. Liverpool 34, Wintersville Indian Creek 13
Eastlake North 41, Hunting Valley University 14
Eaton 10, Day. Oakwood 7
Edon 61, W. Unity Hilltop 6
Elida 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
Fairborn 45, W. Carrollton 32
Fairfield 35, Middletown 13
Fairport Harbor Harding 41, Southington Chalker 0
Fayetteville-Perry 27, Williamsburg 0
Findlay 31, Fremont Ross 18
Findlay Liberty-Benton 42, Leipsic 0
Frankfort Adena 34, Chillicothe Unioto 6
Fremont, Ind. 25, Antwerp 15
Ft. Loramie 61, Tipp City Bethel 7
Ft. Recovery 43, Rockford Parkway 6
Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 10
Gahanna Lincoln 49, Galloway Westland 7
Galion 30, Marion Harding 6
Garrettsville Garfield 35, Rootstown 6
Genoa Area 6, Elmore Woodmore 3
Germantown Valley View 31, Monroe 7
Glouster Trimble 10, Reedsville Eastern 7
Granville 15, Zanesville 7
Green 27, Tallmadge 20
Grove City Cent. Crossing 21, Lancaster 18
Grove City Christian 14, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 7
Groveport-Madison 45, Reynoldsburg 14
Hamilton Badin 14, Kettering Alter 12
Hamilton Ross 41, Cin. NW 36
Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Metamora Evergreen 7
Hanoverton United 47, Lisbon David Anderson 13
Harrod Allen E. 46, Bluffton 22
Haviland Wayne Trace 16, Defiance Ayersville 12
Heath 55, Johnstown Northridge 7
Hilliard Darby 31, Marysville 28
Holgate 50, Tol. Christian 44
Howard E. Knox 13, Galion Northmor 0
Hubbard 21, Jefferson Area 16
Huber Hts. Wayne 35, Miamisburg 24
Hudson 38, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 28
Huron 36, Willard 0
Independence 36, Middlefield Cardinal 6
Ironton 55, Gallipolis Gallia 7
Ironton Rock Hill 14, Chesapeake 10
Jackson 53, Greenfield McClain 0
Jamestown Greeneview 34, S. Charleston SE 0
Jeromesville Hillsdale 48, Doylestown Chippewa 27
Johnstown 49, Utica 21
Kansas Lakota 33, Castalia Margaretta 6
LaGrange Keystone 53, Columbia Station Columbia 28
Lakeside Danbury 58, Stryker 12
Landmark Christian 27, Day. Christian 14
Lewis Center Olentangy 45, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 33
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 20, Hilliard Davidson 7
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 7
Lima Bath 21, Kenton 14
Lima Cent. Cath. 35, Newark Licking Valley 13
Lima Perry 56, Crestline 13
Lima Shawnee 14, Celina 6
Lima Sr. 14, Oregon Clay 10
Linsly, W.Va. 31, Martins Ferry 16
Lisbon Beaver 36, Barnesville 15
Lockland 51, Miami Valley Christian Academy 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 38, Peninsula Woodridge 36
London 20, New Carlisle Tecumseh 7
London Madison Plains 26, Cedarville 13
Louisville 17, Can. Glenoak 14
Lucas 28, Ontario 21
Lyndhurst Brush 21, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12
Macedonia Nordonia 41, Barberton 40
Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 28
Malvern 34, Strasburg-Franklin 12
Maria Stein Marion Local 21, New Bremen 13
Marion Elgin 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 18
Mason 28, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 21
Massillon 35, Bishop Sycamore 0
Massillon Perry 28, Can. Cent. Cath. 0
McArthur Vinton County 28, Athens 20
McComb 28, Troy Christian 14
McDermott Scioto NW 10, Portsmouth Notre Dame 6
McDonald 48, Lowellville 12
Mechanicsburg 37, W. Jefferson 29
Medina Buckeye 14, Bay Village Bay 7
Medina Highland 41, N. Royalton 40
Mentor 27, Euclid 12
Milford Center Fairbanks 35, Spring. NE 20
Millbury Lake 62, Fostoria 0
Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Mansfield Madison 0
Milton-Union 13, Middletown Madison Senior 12
Mineral Ridge 53, Sebring McKinley 14
Mogadore 52, Wooster Triway 28
Monroeville 42, New London 12
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 58, Vanlue 8
N. Baltimore 16, Cory-Rawson 7
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Atwater Waterloo 18
N. Olmsted 28, N. Ridgeville 0
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 54, Upper Sandusky 19
Napoleon 49, Holland Springfield 21
Navarre Fairless 35, Loudonville 13
New Albany 23, Grove City 7
New Lebanon Dixie 24, Day. Northridge 12
New Lexington 40, Zanesville W. Muskingum 14
New Madison Tri-Village 56, Ansonia 35
New Matamoras Frontier 66, Beallsville 8
New Middletown Spring. 31, Berlin Center Western Reserve 0
New Paris National Trail 41, Bradford 7
New Philadelphia 41, Cambridge 10
New Richmond 77, Mt. Orab Western Brown 61
Newcomerstown 147, E. Can. 20
Northwood 43, Tol. Ottawa Hills 14
Norton 56, Akr. Springfield 21
Norwood 49, Cin. Summit Country Day 13
Oak Harbor 30, Vermilion 0
Oak Hill 42, Lucasville Valley 28
Oberlin Firelands 26, Sullivan Black River 3
Oregon Stritch 28, Montpelier 14
Orrville 17, Massillon Tuslaw 13
Oxford Talawanda 17, Harrison 7
Painesville Riverside 35, Morrow Little Miami 0
Parma Padua 41, Lakewood 7
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40, Pataskala Licking Hts. 13
Perry 37, Painesville Harvey 2
Perrysburg 27, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 24
Philo 30, Warsaw River View 0
Pickerington Cent. 49, Newark 0
Pickerington N. 34, Westerville Cent. 20
Piqua 43, Vandalia Butler 18
Plain City Jonathan Alder 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Plymouth 42, Greenwich S. Cent. 28
Poland Seminary 34, Niles McKinley 7
Pomeroy Meigs 39, Bidwell River Valley 12
Port Clinton 28, Milan Edison 7
Portsmouth 31, S. Point 14
Proctorville Fairland 27, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 21
Ravenna SE 19, Warren Champion 6
Reading 56, Cin. Finneytown 13
Richmond Edison 23, Bowerston Conotton Valley 14
Richwood N. Union 13, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
Riverside Stebbins 22, Sidney 20
Rocky River Lutheran W. 51, Westlake 20
Salineville Southern 46, Wellsville 0
Sarahsville Shenandoah 14, Caldwell 6
Sheffield Brookside 28, Wellington 26
Shelby 54, Marion Pleasant 26
Sherwood Fairview 50, Hicksville 7
Southeastern 44, Chillicothe Huntington 28
Sparta Highland 28, Fredericktown 0
Spencerville 41, Delphos Jefferson 8
Spring. Greenon 24, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Spring. NW 41, Urbana 13
Spring. Shawnee 13, Bellefontaine 6, OT
Springboro 77, Beavercreek 16
Springfield 31, Centerville 24
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 14
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 26, Cin. Country Day 0
St. Clairsville 26, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 21
St. Henry 44, Anna 13
St. Marys Memorial 14, Wapakoneta 7, OT
St. Marys, W.Va. 42, Albany Alexander 6
St. Paris Graham 33, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 32, OT
Steubenville 28, Dover 7
Stewart Federal Hocking 50, Paden City, W.Va. 22
Streetsboro 35, Mogadore Field 0
Strongsville 21, Elyria 12
Struthers 20, Cortland Lakeview 0
Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Fairfield Christian 0
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Uhrichsville Claymont 6
Sylvania Southview 24, Maumee 3
Thornville Sheridan 20, New Concord John Glenn 0
Tiffin Columbian 41, Sandusky 14
Tipp City Tippecanoe 28, Greenville 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 49, Tol. St. John’s 42
Tol. St. Francis 31, Tol. Whitmer 8
Tontogany Otsego 17, Pemberville Eastwood 7
Trenton Edgewood 21, Cin. Mt. Healthy 20
Troy 34, Xenia 7
Uniontown Lake 14, Massillon Jackson 13
Van Buren 33, Arcadia 14
Van Wert 56, Defiance 20
Versailles 27, Delphos St. John’s 0
Vienna Mathews 12, Windham 6
W. Chester Lakota W. 40, Hamilton 13
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 42, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 12
W. Liberty-Salem 27, N. Lewisburg Triad 20
Warren Harding 27, Youngs. Mooney 10
Warren Howland 13, Youngs. Chaney High School 12
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28, Hillsboro 13
Waterford 61, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Wauseon 41, Swanton 0
Waverly 49, Portsmouth W. 13
Waynesfield-Goshen 34, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 14
Waynesville 42, Camden Preble Shawnee 7
Wellston 24, Nelsonville-York 12
Westerville N. 24, Delaware Hayes 7
Westerville S. 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 41
Wheelersburg 42, Minford 28
Whitehall-Yearling 22, Cols. Grandview Hts. 14
Wickliffe 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 7
Williamsport Westfall 36, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21
Williamstown, W.Va. 34, Marietta 28
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 51, Franklin Furnace Green 0
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41, Bridgeport 8
Wooster 43, Lexington 0
Worthington Christian 31, Corning Miller 0
Youngs. Boardman 27, Youngs. East 7
Youngs. Liberty 25, Newton Falls 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon vs. Gibsonburg, ccd.
Stow-Munroe Falls vs. Wadsworth, ppd.