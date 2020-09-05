Golden Eagles get past Southern, 27-6

BELPRE, Ohio — By the time the offense came around, the Golden Eagles had already pulled away.

The Southern football team trailed Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre 27-0 through three quarters on Friday at Ralph Holder Stadium, where the Tornadoes ultimately fell 27-6.

A five-yard touchdown pass from Walker Feick to Cody Daugherty and a one-yard touchdown run by Connor Baker gave Belpre (1-1, 1-0 TVC Hocking) a 14-0 lead after 12 minutes of play.

Southern (0-2, 0-1) trailed 20-0 at half, after Feick scored on a a six-yard run in the second period.

Baker was back in the end zone on a five-yard run in the third quarter, giving the Golden Eagles their 27-0 lead.

In the final quarter, Josiah Smith broke a 56-yard touchdown run for the Tornadoes.

BHS held a 28-to-14 advantage in first downs, with a 323-to-214 edge in total offense. Southern finished with four turnovers, one fewer than Belpre. Both teams had eight penalties, with SHS being backed up 74 yards and BHS being sent back 52.

Smith led the Tornadoes with 68 yards and a score on eight carries. Jonah Diddle toted the rock a dozen times for 55 yards, Josh Stansberry carried it seven times for 44, while Derek Griffith ran six times for 32 yards.

Chase Bailey — who ran four times for a total of 22 yards — was 1-of-3 passing for eight yards, with Damien Miller catching the pass.

Daugherty had 158 total yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and two catches to lead the Orange and Black. Baker was 4-of-5 passing for 52 yards, while picking up 71 total yards on 15 touches. Feick had 26 yards and a score on six tries, and completed 2-of-6 passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Southern heads back to Washington County one more time before its first home game, as the Tornadoes visit Waterford on Friday. Meanwhile, Belpre will travel to Trimble.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

