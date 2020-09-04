Marshall University starts it 2020 college football season on Saturday afternoon when the Thundering Herd welcomes the Eastern Kentucky Colonels to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Thundering Herd are coming off an 8-5 campaign and last faced EKU in the 2018 home opener, a 32-16 win for MU. The Herd leads the all-time series by an 11-8-1 overall margin and has three consecutive wins entering Saturday’s affair with the Colonels. Marshall has also won nine consecutive season-opening contests. The game will be televised live on ESPN. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2020/09/web1_MU-Herd.jpg