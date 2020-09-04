Lady Bulldogs turn back Meigs

THE PLAINS, Ohio — At least it started out all right.

The Meigs volleyball team lost to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Athens in straight games on Thursday in McAfee Gymnasium, falling by counts of 27-25, 25-20 and 25-8.

After three early lead changes in the first game, Meigs (0-2, 0-2 TVC Ohio) opened up eight-point, 24-16 lead. The hosts scored the next eight points to tie the game, but MHS moved back into a game-point situation at 25-24. The Lady Bulldogs, however, scored the next three points for the 27-25 win.

Athens took the lead at 3-2 in the second game and never trailed again on its way to the 25-20 win, leading by as many as 11 points, at 16-5.

After a 3-all tie in the third game, AHS went on a 22-to-5 run to cap off the match sweep with a 25-8 triumph.

Andrea Mahr led the Lady Marauders with nine points, followed by Baylee Tracy with seven. Mallory Hawley was next with five points, followed by Hannah Durst with three and Katie Hawkins with one.

Meigs will look to flip the script when these teams meet in Rocksprings on Sept. 29.

Next, Meigs will host River Valley on Tuesday.

