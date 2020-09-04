Lady Tornadoes take down South Gallia

RACINE, Ohio — Emphatically into the win column.

The Southern volleyball team claimed its first victory of the season on Thursday in Meigs County, with the Lady Tornadoes defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest South Gallia in straight games.

The opening game of the evening featured three lead changes, with Southern (1-3, 1-1 TVC Hocking) taking the edge for good at 7-6. The Lady Tornado lead grew as high as seven points in the first, and hosts settled for a 25-19 victory.

South Gallia (1-3, 0-1) scored eight of the first 10 points in Game 2, but the Purple and Gold scored the next eight and led the rest of the way to the 25-13 win.

Southern started the fourth with a 9-to-1 run, but the Lady Rebels rallied back and took their first lead of the set at 19-18. The hosts were back in front at 22-21, but gave up the next two points and the lead. South Gallia was a point away from forcing a fourth game, at 24-23, but the Lady Tornadoes took the next three points and the match-clinching game by a 26-24 count.

Leading the way for Southern, Jordan Hardwick had 12 service points, including three aces, while Kayla Evans earned 11 points and a pair of aces. Cassidy Roderus was next with seven points and an ace, followed by Kassidy Chaney with six points, and Jacelyn Northup with five points and one ace. Kylie Gheen and Abby Rizer had two points apiece, with Gheen earning a pair of aces, while Logan Greenlee and Gracie Hill both marked one point, with Hill’s coming on an ace.

Jessie Rutt led the Lady Rebels with eight points and two aces, followed by Emma Shamblin with seven points and five aces. Natalie Johnson earned six service points in the setback, while Bella Cochran and Cara Frazee had three points each, with Cochran earning an ace. Ryleigh Halley capped off the SGHS service with two points.

At the net, Gheen led Southern with six kills and eight blocks. Roderus picked up three kills, two blocks and a team-best nine assists for SHS, Evans added three kills, while Hardwick had two kills and a block. Greenlee and Kelsey Lewis rounded out the Lady Tornado attack with a kill apiece.

Rutt also paced SGHS at the net, posting eight kills and two blocks. Halley had six kills and six blocks for the Red and Gold, while Frazee added five kills and two blocks. Cochran ended with a quartet of kills, Johnson finished with three kills and a block, while Ellen Weaver picked up one kill.

The rematch between SHS and SGHS is set for Sept. 29 in Mercerville.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with Southern at Trimble, and South Gallia hosting Waterford.

