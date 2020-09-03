Wahama wins tri-match at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — There weren’t many birdies, but the White Falcons and some of the Eagles still made the most of a day on the links.

The Wahama golf team posted a 9-shot victory over the field on Wednesday afternoon during a non-conference tri-match with Point Pleasant and Eastern at Riverside Golf Course in Mason County.

The White Falcons were the only group of the trio to record four sub-50 efforts, which ultimately led to a winning tally of 188. The Black Knights were second with a 197, while the Eagles ended up third with a 212.

EHS, despite coming in last, had a pair of golfers share medalist honors as Ethan Short and Colton McDaniel fired identical rounds of 8-over par 43.

Connor Ingels paced Wahama with a 45 and Ethan Gray followed with a 47, while Mattie Ohlinger and Ethan Mitchell completed the winning tally with matching efforts of 48.

Ashton Barnitz and Brycen Bumgarner also shot 58 and 60, respectively, for the White Falcons.

Brennen Sang and Joseph Milhoan led Point Pleasant with identical rounds of 47, followed by Jonny Porter with a 48. Kyelar Morrow completed the PPHS score with a 55.

Weston Higginbotham and Kaden McCutcheon also added rounds of 63 and 65, respectively.

Jacob Spencer and Cooper Schagel followed Short and McDaniel with respective efforts of 60 and 66.

