RV, SG competes at Huntington Invite

The Lady Raiders and Rebels packed a respective one-two punch.

River Valley junior Lauren Twyman came away with top honors in the girls race, while South Gallia senior Garrett Frazee was the overall runner-up in the boys race Saturday during the 2020 Huntington High School Cross Country Invitational held in Ross County.

Twyman — a state qualifier a year ago — defeated a 64-competitor field by more than 14 seconds to come away with individual girls title, while Frazee was more than a minute behind eventual boys champion Mitch Green (17:25.56) of Waverly.

The Lady Raiders didn’t have enough participants to qualify for a team score, leaving only seven teams in the girls event. Vinton County won the girls team title with 30 points, with Huntington Ross (41) and East Clinton (88) rounding out the top three positions.

Twyman posted a winning mark of 21:14.88, finishing well ahead of overall runner-up Olivia Mayers (22:29.37) of Vinton County.

Ruth Rickett was next for RVHS with a 22nd place time of 27:40.63, followed by Kate Nutter (29:22.95) and Nakeisha Shriver (31:19.39) with respective finishes of 32nd and 47th.

Dafney Clary of South Gallia placed 33rd overall with a time of 29:29.19.

There were nine teams and 75 individual competitors in the boys event, with Waverly coming away with top honors following a winning tally of 40 points. Unioto was second with 50 points, while South Gallia (146) and River Valley (157) respectively placed fifth and seventh.

Garrett Frazee paced SGHS with a second place time of 18:35.87, followed by Gabe Frazee (20:36.49) and Tanner Boothe (23:17.19) with respective efforts of 17th and 41st.

Tim Noreau (24:43.41) and Griffin Davis (25:27.58) completed the Rebel team score by placing 55th and 60th.

Cody Wooten led the Raiders with a 16th place time of 20:14.77, followed by Ryan Lollathin (21:02.99) and Ethan Schultz (23:12.60) with respective finishes of 25th and 39th.

Kade Alderman (24:04.25) was next with 46th place effort, while Nathan Young (26:24.78) completed the team tally by finishing 64th overall.

Damieon Shriver (26:33.83) and John E. Santos (29:38.68) also placed 65th and 69th for the Raiders.

Eastern competes at Marietta

The Eastern girls came away with fourth place out of eight teams on Saturday at the 2020 Elizabeth S. Broughton Memorial Invitational hosted by Marietta High School at the Broughton Nature and Wildlife Area in Washington County.

The Lady Eagles posted a final tally of 107 points to finish in the top half of the field. Caldwell won the girls race with 54 points, with Marietta (56) and Warren (66) rounding out the top three positions.

Sage Speck of Caldwell won the girls race with a time of 21:41.9. Ciara Space of Marietta was the overall runner-up out of 60 competitors with a mark of 21:46.4.

Ashton Guthrie led EHS with a 13th place time of 24:34.2, followed by Karey Schreckengost (26:08.6), Alysa Howard (26:10.6) and Abby Guthrie (26:14.6) with respective finishes of 23rd, 24th and 25th.

Whitney Durst completed the team tally by placing 33rd with a time of 27:46.9. Marie Schuler was also 37th overall with a mark of 28:31.5.

There were nine teams and 77 competitors in the boys race, with Warren coming away with top team honors with 43 points. Belpre (53) and Morgan (105) completed the top three spots in the field.

Eli Fullerton of Belpre won the individual title with a mark of 16:58.8. Teammate Blake Rodgers (17:25.1) was the overall runner-up.

Brayden O’Brien led the Eagles with a fourth place effort of 18:18.3. O’Brien was the only male competitor in the field for EHS.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the Huntington Invitational and Broughton Memorial Invitational.

