River Valley takes down Lady Tornadoes

RACINE, Ohio — Aside from one stretch, a pretty even night.

The River Valley volleyball team took the opening set of Thursday’s non-conference match at Southern by a dozen points, but each of the next three games were decided by the minimum two points, with the Lady Raiders escaping Meigs County with a 3-1 win.

Southern (0-1) — playing its season opener after having its match at Nelsonville-York cancelled — led 3-0 and 5-1 in Game 1, but gave up the lead at 7-6. SHS fought back to tie it at 12, but River Valley (2-1) scored 13 of the next 14 points for a 25-13 win in the first.

The Lady Raiders took their first lead of the second game at 12-11 and didn’t trail again. The Purple and Gold tied it up at 18 and 23, but ultimately dropped the second by a 25-23 count.

SHS took its first lead of the third at 11-10, but after three quick lead changes, RVHS went up 23-18. The Lady Tornadoes, however, scored seven straight points for a 25-23 win, forcing a fourth game.

The Silver and Black jumped out to a seven-point, 15-8 lead in the fourth, but Southern fought back to take the lead at 24-23. The Lady Raiders slammed the door with three points in a row, however, sealing the 3-1 victory with a 26-24 win.

The Silver and Black will be back at home on Monday against South Gallia, while Southern returns to action and opens league-play at Waterford on Tuesday.

Additional statistics were unavailable at presstime.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.