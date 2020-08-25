Blue Devils take down Warren, 4-3

VINCENT, Ohio — A win worth waiting for.

After a 3.5-hour weather delay before the start of Saturday’s non-conference season-opener, the Gallia Academy boys soccer team battled past host Warren by a 4-3 tally.

Colton Roe put in the Blue Devils (1-0) first goal of the season in the 16th minute, after a midfield pass up from Maddux Camden to Dalton Vanco, who found Roe near the back post.

The Warriors tied it up at one 11 minutes later, as Caleb Burns scored on a header from a corner kick. Warren took its first lead of the night two minutes later, when GAHS was charged with an own goal after another WHS corner kick.

The hosts’ carried the 2-1 advantage into the half, but didn’t keep it much longer. Gallia Academy tied the game up seven minutes into the second half, as Evan Stapleton scored on a rebound.

Warren went up 3-2 with a goal from Shane Garder 10 minutes into the second half, but GAHS tied it at three with a header from Daniels off an assist from Roe six minutes later.

The game-winning goal came with 20 minutes to go, as Camden found the back of the net from 40 yards out.

Bryson Miller finished with four saves in goal for the victors.

GAHS earned a 19-to-9 advantage in shots in the win, while Warren had a 3-to-1 edge in corner kicks.

The Blue Devils begin their Ohio Valley Conference title defense when they return to action at Portsmouth on Thursday.

