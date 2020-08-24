Blue Devils 13th at Warrior Invite

PATASKALA, Ohio — Some stiff competition.

The Gallia Academy boys golf team placed 13th out of 18 programs on Saturday at the 2020 Warrior Invitational hosted by Watkins Memorial High School at Cumberland Trail Golf Club in Licking County.

The Blue Devils had all five golfers post sub-90 efforts over the course of 18 holes, with only nine shots separating the first and fifth scorers.

GAHS, however, was left facing some tough squads, including a trio of a state qualifiers from a year ago.

One of those teams, Dublin Jerome, currently serves as the defending Division I state champion and ultimately ended up taking top honors on Saturday by a single stroke.

Dublin Jerome posted a winning tally of 302, with Pickerington Central coming in right behind with a 303. Grove City (307), Newark Catholic (314) and Pickerington North (317) rounded out the top five positions.

Carson Bellish of Pickerington North shot a 1-under par round of 71 to earn medalist honors.

Laith Hamid paced the Blue Devils with an even 80, followed by Cooper Davis with an 83 and Will Hendrickson with an 85.

Hunter Cook completed the team tally with an 83, while Beau Johnson also fired an 89 for Gallia Academy.

