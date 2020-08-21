Tornadoes topple Meigs in golf dual

POMEROY, Ohio — The weather was surprisingly pleasant and sunny during this tornado surge.

The Southern golf team posted the top four individual scores and cruised to a 28-stroke victory over host Meigs on Thursday night during a non-conference dual at Meigs Golf Course.

The visiting Tornadoes had all four of their scorers shoot sub-50 rounds on the par 34 course, with Ryan Laudermilt leading the way with a medalist effort of 9-over par 43. Teammate Tanner Lisle was the overall runner-up with a 44.

David Shaver and Lance Stewart completed the winning tally of 185 with identical efforts of 49. Jacob Milliron and Kelsey Lewis also fired respective rounds of 52 and 57 for SHS.

The Marauders — who finished with a final score of 213 — were led by Gunnar Peavley with a 50. Payton Brown was next with a 52 and Bailey Jones added a 55, while Coen Hall completed the team tally with a 56.

Zack King also shot a 58 for the hosts.

